Cosentino: The time is now to bring in your houseplants

Over the past week I have thought of several topics for this week’s column, but two of them seemed to rise to the top. These chilly nights and rainy weather tell me that we had better get our houseplants in, and the lush growth of my herbs has me drying them.

Do you remember those houseplants you brought outside in June? These cold nights and rainy days should spur you to action. It is time to bring them in. It is time to give them some tender, loving care. Check them over for damaged leaves and broken branches. If you fertilized them during the summer, take the hose and pour several gallons of water through the soil to remove excess fertilizer and anything else that might be in there. If you have not fertilized, shame on you. Next, using a gentle spray nozzle, give the plants a good shower to remove any insect eggs, dust and grime, and then a good spraying with your favorite insecticide or insecticidal soap. Now they are ready to come in. While you are at it, it's a good idea to bring all your houseplants to the patio and give them the same treatment. Consider it no different than giving the kids a good going-over after returning from summer camp.