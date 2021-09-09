Cosentino: The time is now to bring in your houseplants

Over the past week I have thought of several topics for this week’s column, but two of them seemed to rise to the top. These chilly nights and rainy weather tell me that we had better get our houseplants in, and the lush growth of my herbs has me drying them.
Do you remember those houseplants you brought outside in June? These cold nights and rainy days should spur you to action. It is time to bring them in. It is time to give them some tender, loving care. Check them over for damaged leaves and broken branches. If you fertilized them during the summer, take the hose and pour several gallons of water through the soil to remove excess fertilizer and anything else that might be in there. If you have not fertilized, shame on you. Next, using a gentle spray nozzle, give the plants a good shower to remove any insect eggs, dust and grime, and then a good spraying with your favorite insecticide or insecticidal soap. Now they are ready to come in. While you are at it, it's a good idea to bring all your houseplants to the patio and give them the same treatment. Consider it no different than giving the kids a good going-over after returning from summer camp.
I’ve been doing this next task for a couple of weeks. Actually, we should do it all summer long, a few batches at the time, when our herbs are at their peak. But I like to do it at this time of the year, so I can get it all done in a few days. There are advantages to drying herbs. They are free, if they are out of your garden. You prevent waste if you freeze that parsley that you did not completely use from that bunch you bought for a recipe, or that cilantro left over from last night’s tacos. You see, you can dry in small batches.
Some of our garden herbs are easy to handle and store well. I have always found basil, sage, parsley and rosemary the easiest. They have large leaves and are easy to remove from the stems. That’s right, we do not want to dry those stems. Tarragon, thyme and dill require a little more effort to get their leaves free. Remember a couple of things: Dried herbs will often give your dish a slightly different taste than the fresh will. Remember, I said different, not bad. Also, a teaspoon of dried parsley will give double the flavor of the fresh — be careful. Using half as much is a good guideline.
Drying is easy and requires no special equipment, although a small electric dehydrator (about $60) will make it go faster, and is more fun. Over the years I have tied the herbs together in bunches and hung them in an area with low light and good air movement. When dry, it is easy to crumble the leaves into a jar. Be sure to label them because all herbs tend to look nearly alike when crushed and dried.
The simplest way to dry, especially in the fall when you are trying to get them all in, is to use the oven. Get the leaves off the stem and lay them on trays, neatly in single layers, though up to half an inch is acceptable. It just takes longer. I like to lay some cheesecloth under the herbs so they do not stick to the baking trays, making removal easier. Certainly, you can use a silicone mat.
Since I am not ambitious enough to save small bottles, remove the labels and clean them, I have found packages of small plastic containers with lids at stores and used them.
As mentioned before, you will have to get used to using half the amount of dried herbs as fresh. They really pack a lot of flavor. Just think of it. You had them in the garden anyway, and they would be freezing. You had the satisfaction of doing it and saving money along the way. Try drying some herbs. You will enjoy it.
Be safe. Wear that mask.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.