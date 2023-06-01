I really believe that vines are the most underused garden plants at our disposal. They can be used to hide unsightly vistas or walls in disrepair. They can be trained to climb a trellis, or green vines can make beautiful groundcover. There are even vine varieties, called stepables, that you can walk on.

Before I go to the types, let me tell you about one of my favorites. It is, and has been for years, right at the end of one of our old, no longer used greenhouses. It is at least 10 feet wide, and just as tall. In mid-summer it rewards me with hundreds upon hundreds of flowers in orange, pink and yellow tones. I suspect that with all those colors I am looking at two or three individual seeds or seedlings that grew together from day one. And, when it is in blossom, you can smell it from 50 yards away. It is as close to the perfect plant as you can get. It has lush green growth that hides a not-so-pretty structure, and flowers with nectar to attract beautiful butterflies and fascinating hummingbirds. And then other birds come to feed on the seeds produced. What is this beautiful plant? Why it is the honeysuckle, botanical name lonicera.

Many vines do, indeed, attract hummingbirds and butterflies — and very few have hard-to-get-rid-of pest problems. But they are susceptible to aphids and some other insects which, with a little care, can be easily controlled.

One of my longtime favorites is Paul’s scarlet climbing rose. Its flowers, deep red in color, will stand out in any planting. Easy to grow, it makes its largest flush of color in June, and it continues throughout the summer until frost. This plant demands continuous watering. The lack of water will cause buds to drop. While I have favored this for many years, I cannot turn a blind eye to the many newer varieties available today at home improvement stores; they are rife with wonderful colors, shapes, forms and fragrances. Cut a few flowers and float them in a bowl on your dining table for a beautiful and long-lasting centerpiece.

And then we need to look at clematis. I remember that years ago, this plant was seen throughout Auburn, most of them climbing on fencing and front porches. Some were spectacular. They were hardy and simple to grow. The color range is fantastic, ranging from pristine white through many shades of pink and lavender, and ending with the most spectacular purple. My favorite has always been one of the oldest varieties: jackmanii. It dates back more than 100 years and this late-blooming type has flowers as large as 8 inches across in the most vibrant purple of any flower. When you decide to try this plant in your garden, choose wisely, not only by color but by time of bloom. With planning, you can have blossoms throughout the summer.

Have you ever heard Celastrus scandens? Of course you have, it is bittersweet. A fast-growing, twining vine, it gives us rather insignificant greenish white flowers that are followed by orange and yellow covers on a bright red seed. Birds love them and eat them, and then the seeds are strewn everywhere. Come spring when conditions are right, plants seem to pop up throughout the yard — just transplant them where you will. But mostly we love this plant because, if we get there before the birds, we can harvest great strands of vine just covered with these drying and dried berries. We can twine them around themselves to make a fantastic wreath for the door — just add a bow. We can arrange them in a vase with a few flowers from a flower shop and greens from the yard for a centerpiece on our Thanksgiving table.

Do you need a fast, inexpensive way to hide a neighbor’s mess? Think morning glory. If there is not a fence, a few posts and some 4-foot plastic fencing will do. Buy two or three packs of morning glory seed and they will cost under $10 and sow in small pots. When growing, space them along the fence according to directions on the pack; in a few weeks, the ugly will be hidden.

Have I whet your appetite for vines? I hope so! They are a fantastic group of plants that we do pay proper attention to. Yes, I will write more in another column.