Cosentino: The world of olives

This week, I think that we will talk about olives. You know, the fruit that when we were youths, we saw mostly in Italian, Greek or Middle Eastern grocery stores. Now they’re everywhere.

This brings to mind the story about a youth, about 9 years old, who was with his family on Easter Sunday. He reached into one of the several barrels full of various types of olives and popped a couple into his mouth. And then a couple of more. He really liked them, and pleaded with his parents to buy some. The answer was an absolute and emphatic, “no.” Is that the end of the story? Of course it was not! When the family got home, mom and dad found that he had filled the pockets of his brand-new Easter suit, purchased that very week from the Auburn Pants Factory, filled with olives, one kind in the left pocket and another filled the right one.

This is the first year in about 15 that I do not have an olive tree in my backyard. You see, my garden has an Italian theme, and I do not believe that you can call it Italian if you do not have a couple of fig trees and that many olives. Since they will not stand our winters, it was to the garden in late May and back to the greenhouse in early October. This year they are too large to move out of doors. But they will not be a total loss. The foliage is beautiful, and branches will appear in arrangements we create for the next few weeks.

I did not know that I should have purchased certain varieties if I wanted olives. Why else would anyone grow olives if they did not want the fruit. The mating life of this fruit can be complicated, and only certain varieties will fertilize each other. My olive plants are about 12 feet tall and very bushy. I’ve never had an olive on either.

Originating and widely cultivated in all the countries around the whole Mediterranean, they are a staple of the Mediterranean diet. They are known for their many nutritional and health benefits. Today, there is olive production in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and parts of South America. And, of course, some great olive oils come from California.

There are hundreds of varieties (cultivars) being grown today. About 90% of all olives grown today are processed for olive oil. Certain varieties are used for this purpose; the other 10% comprise special varieties that are suitable for table olives.

You do not go to the tree and pop them into your mouth. They are as bitter as anything you have ever eaten. I did not know that one sunny afternoon in San Diego. I was walking the hotel grounds, and there were several olive trees with a lot of fruit, so I popped a couple into my mouth. It was several hours before the terrible taste was gone. To prepare them for the table, they must be cured and fermented. Curing can take as little as a few days soaking in lye, to as long as a few weeks with the fermentation process. And these processes vary from country to country.

Here is an easy recipe that I dearly love. It is from a cookbook written right in Syracuse by Linda Hafner, of Chuck Hafner's Farmers Market & Garden Center. This is my very favorite cookbook. Linda passed away a few years ago, but the book is still for sale at the garden center. The recipe is called Taryn’s Moroccan chicken.

Mix a teaspoon of ginger and a quarter teaspoon of ground ginger. Use it to dust 8 skinless and boneless chicken thighs. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken on all sides. Set the chicken aside. In the same frying pan, sauté one medium onion, sliced, 3 cloves of minced garlic until softened, then add 2 cups of low sodium chicken broth, stirring to incorporate the browned bits.

Return the chicken to the pan and add half a cup each of Kalamata and green olives. Cover and simmer for about 40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Plate and serve over couscous, sprinkle with lemon zest and juice. Fantastic!

