Here we are again: It is December. Christmas is but a few weeks away, and we are faced with the gift giving and home decorating dilemma — what to do for whom? It isn’t easy. Plants will satisfy nearly every person on your list, and every decorating need at home. They are personal, they are colorful and beautiful, and many of them will last through the season. So, now your thoughts have probably gone to poinsettias. And, 10 years ago, I would have agreed with you — but they have become quite ordinary thanks to the mass displays and low prices at home improvement stores and supermarkets. That is not to say that they shouldn’t be used, but those small plants in 6-inch pots just will not do. If you look at garden centers and flower shops, you will find some magnificent specimens in 10-inch pots. They are truly a sight to behold, and worth the cost.
There are a whole lot of beautiful choices out there. The first plant that comes to mind is the amaryllis. You have seen it in displays for weeks; that square box showing a beautiful cluster of lily-like flowers in reds and pinks and even whites. They are beautiful. Just follow the directions on the box for planting the huge bulb and then be patient as the roots establish themselves. In a couple of weeks, a green stem will appear. Keep your eye on it, because it can grow a couple of inches a day. It will get up to 16 to 20 inches tall. Then the buds and, finally, the magnificent bell-shaped flowers appear. The height and the number of flowers and the vigor will depend on the size of the bulb you purchase. If you time it right, two or three of these would make a magnificent centerpiece on your Christmas table. A bonus: Follow the directions on the box and will have this plant bloom year after year.
Of course, we also have the Christmas cactus. It is so named because we see it mostly grown to bloom at Christmastime, though in this area it will come into full bloom nearer to Thanksgiving. If you are looking for longevity in a plant, this would be your choice. Many folks are still growing the plants started by their grandmas. When yours has finished flowering, keep it cool and rather dry until mid-March. Then, in April, start watering, fertilizing and caring for it like any houseplant. Do this until October, when it needs to be cool and dryish again until the flower buds develop. And with proper care, you can enjoy the November and December flowers for years.
While it is not traditionally a Christmas plant, it seems to be available everywhere: A few days ago, I picked up a rosemary plant. It had been sheared to look like a Christmas tree, and I think that it is a great plant for the season. Tradition tells us that 2,000 years ago, Baby Jesus’ clothes were dried on a rosemary bush. So, there is a real connection to Christmas. And it really makes my kitchen smell great. This pest-free plant is easy to care for. Just keep it watered, never let it sit in water and keep its shape by using care when you snip off pieces for the soup pot.
From now until just after Valentine’s Day, one plant that you will always find in my office will be a bowl of paperwhite narcissus. These come in another of those fancy boxes you will find at the home improvement stores and supermarkets. Again, just follow the directions and in a few weeks, you will have some very beautiful flowers with a wonderful aroma. When I get my bulbs, I fill a basket with gravel and keep water just below the surface and set the bulbs on top. And keep them cool until the roots have formed. Before long the roots will show, and the plants will shoot up. Be sure to stake them, because the weight of the flowers will topple them. I plant a basket every two or three weeks for continuous blooms. It is wise to keep the unplanted bulbs in your refrigerator until planting.