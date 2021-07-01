Cosentino: There is excitement in the air

The larkspur I am looking at is at least 30 inches tall, the flower at least 10 inches of the length. It is bright and clear pink, and has at least a dozen side shoots that may or may not bloom. It doesn’t matter if they do or do not; they add interest to any arrangement. I believe that with any properly made arrangement, it is the anticipation and excitement of watching the blossoms develop and open. I would rather get an arrangement with half of the blossoms open rather than having it come in full bloom and finished within a few days.

Here are a few words about the South American flowers that we rely on throughout the year. Colombia and Ecuador and many other flower-producing areas around the world have wonderful light and temperature where flowers are grown at less cost than we can here. Even with all those plusses, there are times during the winter when they are not as bright and exciting as if we had grown them in our own gardens, or in summer on the Niagara Peninsula. Because of high land values in our best growing areas, and expensive labor and power costs in the lower 48 states, we might not be able to afford flowers. I like our imported blossoms during our dark months, and even the rest of the year.