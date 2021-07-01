Cosentino: There is excitement in the air

Enough with the recipes. There is excitement in the world of flowers these days. With good weather comes some great product. I have seen great things coming from the growers in California and even more of them from our friends to the north, those Dutch growers who settled in the Niagara Peninsula, just north of the Niagara Falls, New York, border. Some of these people fled Europe just before the second World War. They paved the way for many more to come after the war, to this very fertile ground, with a whole lot more sunshine during the year than we have in Auburn, at the western end of Lake Ontario.
Today, I do not want to talk about the people, but the wonderful, fresh summer varieties that they are carrying across the border. Our vendor comes on Monday and on Thursday with a truck load of flowers. Today, Monday, was a hot, busy and tough day, so I needed some inspiration. As I came home tonight, I grabbed a handful of these flowers and they are in a pitcher of water about 5 feet away.
The cockscomb, a celosia, is gorgeous. I brought in two of them. The bright red stands out in any arrangement. Though a bit expensive, this flower that measures about 6 inches long and nearly 4 inches wide across the top and 5 from top to bottom is a showstopper. It comes in various shades of reds and oranges and yellows. Right now I am looking at a lime green blossom, and though it does not jump out at you, you see it because of the subtleness of the color. In an arrangement it is not blaring at you, but you know that it is there.
The larkspur I am looking at is at least 30 inches tall, the flower at least 10 inches of the length. It is bright and clear pink, and has at least a dozen side shoots that may or may not bloom. It doesn’t matter if they do or do not; they add interest to any arrangement. I believe that with any properly made arrangement, it is the anticipation and excitement of watching the blossoms develop and open. I would rather get an arrangement with half of the blossoms open rather than having it come in full bloom and finished within a few days.
Here are a few words about the South American flowers that we rely on throughout the year. Colombia and Ecuador and many other flower-producing areas around the world have wonderful light and temperature where flowers are grown at less cost than we can here. Even with all those plusses, there are times during the winter when they are not as bright and exciting as if we had grown them in our own gardens, or in summer on the Niagara Peninsula. Because of high land values in our best growing areas, and expensive labor and power costs in the lower 48 states, we might not be able to afford flowers. I like our imported blossoms during our dark months, and even the rest of the year.
I bought the first solidago of the season today. Solidago is the botanical name for goldenrod. Since you live in the Finger Lakes, would you pay $4 a stem for goldenrod? I probably would not. It is a common weed. But Solidago sounds so elegant. Among the advantages is that the flower has been bred to last longer and have brighter colors. And compared with that which we pick from the roadside, it is insect-free. (No bugs on the kitchen table.)
In my bouquet tonight I also placed a stem of thistle. Unlike that which we see growing in our area during the fall season, this has smaller blossoms, is blue in color and the single stem is branched with dozens of these half-inch thistles. If I was going to make an arrangement with this stem I would center it in a Delft blue pottery vase, leaving the stem as long as possible. I would probably put in three or four stems of white spray roses, nestling the flowers evenly throughout the bouquet and doing the same with some miniature spray carnations. Fill it in with broad leaf, shiny foliage like laurel and huckleberry. You have just created a beautiful, airy bouquet for the living room.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.