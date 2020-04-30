Cosentino: Time to consider container gardening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I think that it is time to get back into some serious gardening. Let’s face it, planting time is just five or six weeks away. That is right, June is creeping up awfully fast. I am still thinking about buying four or five bales of straw like I talked about two weeks ago, and giving that concept a try. It sounds fascinating. Really, I have started already. I have about 40 3-inch pots filled with Swiss chard seedlings. That is probably my favorite vegetable. We have a lot of old, unused porch boxes at the greenhouse. So when the plants get to a good enough size, I’ll transplant them into the boxes and grow them there until the weather gets better and then move them to a normally unseen part of my yard that gets a lot of sun.

Container gardening is worth looking into. I’ve talked about it before. But I have a few new slants on it today. This is not just for people with large beautiful patios or porches, or those who want accent plants for here or there in the garden or the front yard. Container gardening is for you, whether it be a hanging pot of geraniums on the front stoop or a tray of African violets on the kitchen windowsill.