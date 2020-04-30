Cosentino: Time to consider container gardening

I think that it is time to get back into some serious gardening. Let’s face it, planting time is just five or six weeks away. That is right, June is creeping up awfully fast. I am still thinking about buying four or five bales of straw like I talked about two weeks ago, and giving that concept a try. It sounds fascinating. Really, I have started already. I have about 40 3-inch pots filled with Swiss chard seedlings. That is probably my favorite vegetable. We have a lot of old, unused porch boxes at the greenhouse. So when the plants get to a good enough size, I’ll transplant them into the boxes and grow them there until the weather gets better and then move them to a normally unseen part of my yard that gets a lot of sun.
Container gardening is worth looking into. I’ve talked about it before. But I have a few new slants on it today. This is not just for people with large beautiful patios or porches, or those who want accent plants for here or there in the garden or the front yard. Container gardening is for you, whether it be a hanging pot of geraniums on the front stoop or a tray of African violets on the kitchen windowsill.
Now is the time to get started, because the first order of business is to find the containers. You probably have a lot of things in the house, the attic or the garage that you have not thought of in years. Just think about that large pasta strainer that you no longer use. It is the right size for plants and full of holes to let excess water out, it has handles that will help you make it into a hanging container if you want, and best of all, since you no longer use it, you can paint it red or white or yellow — whatever color you want. Just think of all the urns, old porch boxes, fancy waste baskets and flowerpots that are just gathering dust in the garage.
There has got to be one reader of this column who has an old water heater that they replaced years ago and still have around the property. Aren’t you lucky! Cut it in half lengthwise, drill a few drainage holes in it and paint it. If you have an art background, imagine what you could do with it, what an herb garden it would make. Do you like cherry tomatoes? Just think of how many you could grow here. Why, you might even put in a jalapeño plant or two.
But mostly, we want flowers in our container gardens. The combinations are endless. You might plant white sweet alyssum, pink petunias and short zinnias in a pot. They are all the same relative size, and all are loved by butterflies.
Think hummingbirds! Did you know that they flap their wings about 80 times per second? So why not plant a pot or two of fuchsias, coral bells and snapdragons to attract them.
It works both ways; plants do repel. Want to get rid of wasps? Plant two or three pots containing citronella, basil, thyme and mint. Of course, if it is bees, not wasps, try pennyroyal, cucumbers and cloves.
As you think about container plants, think bold color combinations. Think about plants that grow well together. Think whether it will be going into shade or full sun. And if you have no striking, fantastic historical pot, gather up and clean some of those larger clay pots you have and cluster them together.
But flowers and color are what we are looking for. Might you have one of those metal boxes that the milk man put his bottles into? Painted bright white and filled with bright red coleus plants, they will make a terrific accent wherever you put it. I sometimes go to Ollie's for pots; very often they have a great selection of very interesting decorative pots.
Just one thing to remember. I guess that there are more than that, but this is the most important: Be sure that your container has drainage holes.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
