Once a week, sometimes twice, as I leave the shop, I grab a handful of flowers for the house. I pay no mind about what I am taking, excepting I go to the pails with flowers that are no longer saleable, or are fully open. I do not want them go to waste, so they come home with me. I am looking for flowers to brighten my kitchen table or my living room for a few days. I take them in, find a water pitcher or a glass vase, add water and flower food, and pop the flowers in. I am just looking to bring nature and life into my rooms.

Quite honestly, I think that many of the readers of this column get their flowers at a supermarket, farmers market or, hopefully, one of the flower shops in town, and in summer and fall, right from their own gardens. Just having flowers in the house makes us feel better. Remember that in the next few weeks, you might want to cut branches of forsythia, pussy willow or any shrub that will be flowering soon, put them in a large vase with flower food and water, and enjoy them as they come into flower.

But there is much more enjoyment to be had, like planning an arrangement. Let me show you the steps to creating that arrangement.

To begin with, decide where that bouquet will go and what the occasion be. Will it go on a dining room table some evening when friends are coming over for dinner? You will be amazed how you can create beautiful, professional-looking flower arrangements, and the amount of conversation a tastefully done centerpiece can take place. With a bit of planning, this will not cost a whole lot more. Yes, you can create beautiful arrangements for any event, gathering or occasion.

Let us look at the major parts of your decision to make this arrangement.

First, of course, is to decide the occasion and the placement of your final creation. For a dinner party with 10 guests, a centerpiece might be appropriate, while for a cocktail and hors d'oeuvre party, consider a budvase on the bar or table where liquids will be dispensed and a medium-size triangular arrangement on the buffet that holds the foods. For that centerpiece, you can build it in any soup dish or casserole. I have a lovely soup tureen that works well in the fall. And if the party is in the next few weeks, a large vase filled with forsythia or pussy willows next to the fireplace or at the end of a sofa will get the guests talking and admiring your talent.

Think summer. It is not far away. Think of an early summer evening dinner with a few friends. With very little cost and some imagination, you can have the guests ask who your florist is. Garden flowers will be in bloom, at least some of them will. The evergreens around the house will be looking good; green shrubs like viburnum and privet and wisteria and ivy vines will not mind a bit of trimming. A few days before the gathering, buy a 6-inch pot and a 3-inch clay pot from a garden center for each guest, line it with foil and put a piece of water foam in each. Early in the day, pick some small flowers like pansies, French marigolds, daisies and whatever you have, and fill in the spaces with greens. When you set the table, place your centerpiece and then one of the small bouquets at each place. As an added touch, you can run a piece of 1-inch ribbon from the middle of the table to each small pot.

I am not finished yet. Buy a block of Oasis foam. Soak it in water, wrap it in a single layer of kitchen foil to hold it together, then wrap a wire around it to hang on the front door. Design it into a centerpiece of foliage from the garden. Now just add as many flowers as you have to make it festive, and hang it on the front door.. Do you think that you will wow your guests? I think so. I am sure that the food will be delicious, and your decorations will be beautiful. Part two next week.

Have a great weekend.