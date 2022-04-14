Cosentino: Tips for cooking, appreciating rice

I pondered long and hard as to whether I should devote a whole column to such an ordinary food as rice. But then, as I began reading, I found rice to be a very fascinating subject. There are many kinds, and cooking each has variations. As I continued to think about it, I realized that four or five of my favorite recipes are based on rice. I looked and realized that in my own pantry I had canisters of jasmine, basmati or Arborio, short-grain rice and plain old Uncle Ben's. Happily, there was no such thing as a box of instant rice. Long ago, I found it to have less flavor. Besides, with today’s rice cookers and instant pots, rice cooks in just a few minutes, and I think that it is fluffier. Of course, you can use these conveniences if you are planning to eat with chopsticks or make sushi, and need sticky rice. You simply change to short-grain rice and change the amount of water and cooking times.

Rice is the third most-cultivated food plant in the world, after sugar cane and corn. Since a large percentage of the first two have uses other than human consumption, rice leads the list of foods on the table. And while the “standard” types of rice are what we see on our grocery shelves, throughout the world there are areas where old-fashioned, labor-intensive kinds are grown. People are not willing to give up the taste that they have enjoyed for centuries, and will not grow the results of research that would change the taste just a little. I am not an expert, but I am quite sure that the rice I cook today tastes very different from that which I ate so many years ago when I was a youngster. I am certain that my Mom simply picked up a box and cooked it. And during shortages of the war years, you took home what was on the shelf.

Speaking of the war years, our soldiers came back from Asia with a taste for rice — basmati from Japan, or basmati or jasmine from India and Burma — just as those who fought in the European theatre brought back a penchant for pizza and risotto from Italy and croissants from France.

Arborio rice is most often associated with risotto, a creamy Italian rice dish. Unlike just putting rice in boiling water and waiting for it to cook, risotto is cooked very slowly by adding small amounts of water at a time.

Here is a recipe that works for me. Bring a quart of unsalted chicken stock to a boil and then back to a simmer. Keep it simmering. Melt a tablespoon of butter with a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet. Add a cup of Arborio rice and stir to coat the grains. Add a half to three-quarters of a cup of the simmering broth and allow the broth to absorb it all. Then another ladle of broth and let it absorb, and so on until only a ladle of broth is left. Now add a quarter teaspoon of kosher salt, a quarter cup of grated Parmesan cheese and the rest of the broth. Stir for a couple of minutes and serve. This rice is best when served at once.

Cooking basmati rice is a whole lot easier. The process starts by putting the rice in a strainer and rinsing thoroughly to remove the starch. You can also fill a saucepan with water and swish the rice around through two or three changes of water. To cook, use a heavy-bottom pot with a cup and a half of water for each cup of rice. Basmati rice has a slightly nutty flavor and a fragrant, rich aroma. It has less starch than plain white rice, and is lighter and fluffier.

And then there is jasmine rice, often referred to as Asian rice or fragrant rice. It is most used in Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Burma and India. The best preparation is by steaming it, though it can be cooked in water. Cooked in water, it likes a cup and a half of water for each cup of rice. If steaming is the choice, it should be soaked for up to an hour. Soaking decreases the cooking time.

There you have it, a short primer on rice.

Be well. Beat the odds and wear a mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

