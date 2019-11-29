Last week, judging by emails and a couple of calls, I think that I did pretty well in describing the ginger root and its uses, and how to build a gingerbread house. Thanks for the comments and responses. They are very much appreciated.
So, now we will switch gears and talk about ginger flowers. They are magnificent examples of bold flower colors. No, they are not very useful in small tabletop arrangements. Their stems are generally about 30 to 36 inches in length and an inch in diameter. And the flowers often reach 5 to 6 inches across, or in the case of spike flowers, up to 10 or 11 inches in length. And they need that full length to show off their beauty. Yes, you can use them in the house — especially when you have guests and would like just one bold spot of color in the living or dining room. They can be beautifully displayed in a tall ceramic vase along with some dark green foliage. Too bold for most church bouquets at a wedding, they add elegance to the wedding reception décor.
While plants of this family will not grow outdoors during the winter any further north than the middle of Florida, there is hope for everyone. They adapt well to container growing. As a matter of fact, this seems to be the best time of year to get started. Get a plant growing in a large pot now, and by spring you will have beautiful foliage and perhaps a flower or two, or even more.
I have searched the internet and there are dozens of places where you can buy ginger plants, though it is too late in the season to ship this delicate plant. As a matter of fact, even Walmart sells them — you probably will have to order it for store pickup. But I believe that the best way to start is with a root, called a rhizome. They, too, are available online. Before heading to the internet, familiarize yourself with the variety you want to try. Most are inexpensive, and you can easily try two or three.
Auburn florist Carmen Cosentino's weekly column focuses on Flowers, Plants and Things.
But there is an even easier way to get started. Stop by your favorite grocery store and pick up a piece or two of ginger in the organic vegetable department. Yes, the same ginger that you add to that curry dish you are cooking will root and give you foliage and some flowers. Perhaps it's not so grand and beautiful as some other choices, but you will, indeed, get flowers. It is important to search out organic ginger because the ginger on the regular shelves might have been treated with chemicals that might prevent sprouting. Be sure to heft the pieces, and that they are not dry and shriveled. Select the heaviest you can find. And all the better if you can find a piece or two where the “eyes,” the buds, are showing.
Now, prepare a deep pot, 6 to 8 inches in diameter. Be sure that it has a drainage hole. Remember: That little 1- or 2-inch across hunk of rhizome will grow into a 2.5- to 3-foot plant. Of course, you can transplant it when you see how it is growing.
Fill the pot with a loose, rich, well-drained soil. Then stop. Before you set your root into the pot, soak it in warm water overnight. Now, plant it so that the top of the rhizome is about an inch, no more, below the top of the soil. Keep it damp, but not soggy, and be patient. It may take two or three weeks before you see any growth. If after four weeks nothing has happened, feel the root, as it may have rotted. So it is time to try again. The effort is worth it.
Place your potted root in a warm room, where it gets indirect sunlight. When you take it out of doors during the warm months, it does like bright morning sun. Keep it moist, but don’t over-water. It will love you if you fertilize with an organic fertilizer every six to eight weeks. This plant will have an edible root when the leaves turn yellow and wilt in six or eight months.