Each year, as fall approaches, I get calls and emails about growing various tropical plants, particularly grapefruit and oranges, in the house over the winter. Well, at that point it is too late to do anything about it. Nurseries that sell these things are sold out and preparing for next year. And let’s face it, tropical plants do not take kindly to being shipped north when the temperature is below freezing. Now is the time to think about going with the idea. And by beginning now, you will have the whole summer to get acquainted with your new friend, whether it be a grapefruit, orange or banana tree. It will be acclimated to our climate and as the summer sun fades into fall and then winter light, your plant will slowly change with it, rather than going from full Florida sun to very low light in winter in Auburn.

And it is a good idea. Tropical plants do well in the same environments that your peace lily, weeping fig and dragon tree will thrive in. In many cases you can start some of the citrus plants from seed, but in the case of grapefruit, it might take as long as 10 years to have that first one for breakfast. In the case of many plants, it is wise to start this new hobby by buying small to medium-size plants and shortening that time to around five years. But then, you may not be growing these tropical plants for the fruit, but for the beauty of the plant. Having that first grapefruit or orange on the table sure would give a great sense of satisfaction. Good for the ego, too.

Since most citrus plants require nearly the same conditions for success, they might be the place to begin. That would make it possible to try two or three different plants to see which would perform best in your home environment.

Rather than wandering all over the place, let’s look at one plant, the grapefruit. Yes, I keep going back to this old favorite. Though it becomes a full-size tree in a Florida grove, it is easily kept to 3 to 6 feet in the home. It can be pruned into a ball shape, or to look like a bush. Frequent pruning is important to get those lateral shoots that are so necessary for growth and fullness. It has very fragrant flowers in late winter and early spring, and if given full sun when available, it will be a reliable producer year after year. Best of all, it is self-pollinating — no insects necessary. It is not trouble-free. In the dry and warm conditions of our homes during the wintertime, you will need to be wary of scale, mealy bugs and spider mites — all easily controlled if you are vigilant. It is important to cut back severely on watering during those winter months because this plant is highly susceptible to root diseases if the soil is constantly wet.

Grapefruit is the easiest. Let’s move on to a more exotic, and somewhat more difficult plant: the star fruit. I love it, but do not often buy it at $3 or more a fruit. I think what soured me most was that while walking through the Amazon forest many years ago it was growing wild, and as we were walking we were squishing the fruit. I was thinking, why can’t they just box these up and ship them to us? Of course, I know the answer to that question. The plant grows nicely and can be maintained at 4 to 5 feet and is an easy and attractive houseplant. While it blossoms from time to time throughout the year, it fruits from mid-summer through late winter when grown indoors. This plant does well in full sun and a highly lit room in the home. It likes winter temperatures at or above 75 degrees to promote fruiting. As with others of these plants, you need to purchase insecticides, usual or organic, to control the aphids and spider mites.

Next week we will look at some other unusual houseplants that bear fruit, such as figs, olives and the easiest to grow of all houseplants, the Meyer lemon.

I looked at Amazon online and there are dozens of books on this subject. Before investing in plants, it would be a good idea to get even more excited with a good book.