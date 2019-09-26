Well, over the past couple of weeks, we’ve looked at the birds and their plight and at bird feeders, so now let’s look at bird seed. It really isn’t so complicated. There are the everyday types that just feed whatever birds seem to pass by, and then there are mixes of seeds made specifically to attract one or two species of birds.
Let’s look at the mixes first. There are different kinds, but I divide them into two: the cheap mixes and the premium. Every one of these has a different makeup, depending on the selling company. These generally consist of seeds such as striped sunflower, peanuts, millet and black oil sunflower. I hate to say it this way, but the premium mixes do draw a better class of birds than the cheaper mixes. These mixes consist of cheaper seeds, cracked corn, wheat, striped sunflower and whatever else is available at cheap prices to the maker of the mix. All these mixes will attract a wide spectrum of birds, including some that might drive away more desirable ones.
Personally, I like to have the varieties of seed that attract the birds I want to attract. They’re a little more expensive, but the results are much more gratifying. For example, a sunflower seed is not just a sunflower seed. There are two main types: the striped and the black oil. The latter have very thin shells that are easy for birds to crack open and a high oil content that is important for birds to survive during the winter. The striped kinds have a thicker shell and are harder for sparrows and blackbirds and other undesirable birds to crack open. Switching to the striped is a nice way to tell those birds to go away.
If you are trying to attract cardinals, finches and mourning doves, safflower seed will attract them. The nice thing about these is that squirrels leave them alone. Let’s face it: We want to attract birds, not squirrels. (As an aside, I was sitting in my lawn over the past weekend and saw, for the first time in ages and ages, a black squirrel.)
As October nears, many of our friends, both human and feathered, are already heading south, …
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s for a moment look at seeds that will attract some of our favorite birds. As mentioned above, cardinals feast on safflower seed, but they also like cracked corn, sunflower seeds and millet. That mix will also bring blue jays to your feeder.
Thistle seed, properly called nyjer, is the seed to use if you want to attract finches, especially goldfinches and mourning doves. Yes, it is often part of many of the premium mixes. A word of advice: This is a very small seed and will need a bird feeder with smaller holes for the seed to come out of.
Moving away, for a moment, from seeds and grains — birds like other foods, too. Wrens, red-winged blackbirds, orioles and chickadees will feast on suet, bread and peanut butter. But crows like this diet, too. With that note, we will leave the subject of bird seed for you to research. There are many places to look into the subject, from garden centers to home improvement stores. And, yes, Auburn does have its own bird store, Cedarcraft Wildbirds, up on Grant Avenue.
Let’s move on. It is bulb planting time. If you are planning on putting some new bulbs into the ground, right now is the time. Today, we will look at a couple of basics. There are so many exciting types; I will cover them in week’s column. Tulips and hyacinths, and other spring flowering bulbs, should be planted in the next couple of weeks. We want them to have a chance to get root action started before the ground gets too cold. Do not wait for end-of-season sales. The bulbs will have dried out and the best varieties will be gone. The resulting flowers will probably be smaller and fewer.
Select a sunny spot in the garden and plant the bulbs, pointed side up. To get a proper planting depth, measure the height of the bulb. The top of it should be double that from the soil surface.