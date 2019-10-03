This week we are going to talk about tulips — that glorious flower, among the first to bloom in the spring. To many of us, a tulip is a tulip is a tulip. But hold on, there is a whole lot more. This beautiful flower is thought to have sprung up, centuries ago, in an area stretching from southern Europe, the Balkans and Turkey, easterly to Central Asia. However, since the 1600s, they have become widely naturalized in most temperate areas of the world. Some scholars think that they were first cultivated nearly a thousand years ago in Persia, now Iran. And, of course, they eventually made their way to the Netherlands, or as we call it, Holland. (Actually, Holland refers to two provinces of the Netherlands.)
And tulips made a very serious impact on that country. People went crazy over the new varieties and colors. To begin with, the Dutch were among the wealthiest people in Europe in the 17th century. The mania started slowly, with people wanting the latest colors and types of tulips, and reached a crescendo when ”Rembrandt” tulips appeared. A Rembrandt was nothing more than an ordinary tulip that had been infected by a virus, resulting in wild stripes and patches of color. People were mortgaging their houses, emptying their bank accounts and doing anything that would give them enough money to buy a certain bulb. The bidding was insane. It is said that one individual traded some 15 acres of his farmland for a single bulb. People started speculating on the bulbs — and then came the crash. It is said that some bulbs, having never bloomed, were traded as many as 10 times a day. Fortunes were lost and families destroyed.
So let's get on with today’s tulips. Once you look into tulips, they can become very confusing. There are so many types of them. Your favorite bulb may be discontinued to make room on the vendor's list for newer and better varieties. For years I had a bright orange-red tulip, with a mustard base, in front of the store. I loved the color and, even better, it bloomed during the first two weeks in May, when traffic was high. It made us look good. Two years ago, it was nowhere to be found.
When should one plant them? Now would be a good time. We are a few weeks away from a frost, and several more weeks before the ground gets too cold and freezes. There are two reasons for this. First of all, we want to get a little root action going, giving the bulb a head start when spring arrives. Secondly, many of us tend to wait until prices go down for year-end sales. Bad idea! They have been sitting in a warm area and drying out for weeks. They will have a hard time getting started, and the results will not be as beautiful come spring.
Let’s look at planting our tulips. If you are planting a new bed, or an area for the first time, remember that this flower loves full sun. The sun warms the soil and the roots thrive, making for beautiful flowers. But be careful, as they do not want to sit in soggy soil. These flowers will probably be weak and spindly, with poor color. Even worse, the bulb may collapse.
The next question is, of course: How deep do I plant them? Excepting for botanical tulips, 6 to 8 inches is ideal. And to answer the next question, about 6 to 8 inches apart. I think that the worst thing that you can do is plant one here and another there all over the lawn. The best effect for home yards is clusters of six to 10 bulbs.
And, yes, it is always nice to plant them in front of the house so passersby can admire them. That’s OK, but I plant my tulips in areas where I can enjoy them, like from the window in front of the house where I eat breakfast and outside the window in the back of the house where I spend my evenings. And yes, there is a bed that is visible when I get up in the morning and look out of my bedroom window.
Next week, the kinds of tulips.