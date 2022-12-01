Cosentino: Tips for selecting a Christmas tree

It has been a few years since I put up a Christmas tree in my living room. I am one of the lucky people because I spend a wonderful evening with my grandson Sam when he helps his parents put up and decorate their tree, and I am a guest at their house from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. Yes, I am a lucky person.

But a week ago, Sam asked if I would get a tree for my house because he would like to help me decorate it. So I went on a quest for a nice 6-foot tree and what I found was true sticker shock. I was amazed at the prices. They have gone up significantly since I bought my last one six or seven years ago.

Please do not get angry with the local vendor. It is not his fault. The price increase started far back in the supply chain. This inflation hurts. It does not mean much when the price of eggs is up by 80 cents or a large grapefruit is $1.49, not 99 cents like a year ago. But we tend to notice when a tree is up $20 or $30. Very few of us are going to forego the tree and refuse to buy. It is tradition. We have kids and grandkids. Like it or not, we are going to have a tree.

But there are a lot of things to look at. Certain types of Christmas trees do better than others in different home situations. How warm do you keep the house? How many days will you keep the tree before taking it down? Days of use is very important. If you are going to put it up and decorate it Christmas Eve and remove it on New Year's Day, or even before, there are trees that will perform well for you. Do you need an 8-foot tree or will a smaller one be OK this year? Must your selection be thick with branches, or will a somewhat thinner tree do?

From the early to mid-'90s, one tree, the Douglas fir, was king. Everyone wanted it. The growers loved it. The tree was relatively fast-growing, had few problems and seemed to hold its needles forever. Prior to the Douglas, Scotch pine was the tree of choice for about 30 years, and then diseases struck, and growers began replacing it with the new favorite, the Douglas. Today, you seldom see a Scotch pine. Then about five years ago, a new disease struck that new favorite and growers immediately began replanting something new, something without problems that were becoming very serious, so today we are looking at the Fraser fir. It is a beautiful tree, full of branches and nicely shaped, and it will hold its needles right through little Christmas.

If you search, you can certainly find a Douglas fir or a Scotch pine. You can even find spruce trees and balsams. These last two are somewhat less expensive and are great buys if you are going to put it up a day or so before Christmas and down before the new year holiday. Leave the balsam up too long and you will need a strong vacuum to get all the needles out of the carpet. There are, of course, some other choices to think about.

Fifty or so years ago the Colorado blue spruce was the “tree of trees.” It was seldom on a tree lot, but if you or a neighbor had one that needed removal, it was yours. The color was fantastic, it always had a beautiful shape and there were so many strong branches they would take all the ornaments you could put on it. But as with so many other things, there was a downside to it. Break a few branches and the odor was like none other.

Just a couple more notes to keep you safe and happy through the season: Be sure to keep the tree in water. Get a stand with a large pot and keep it filled with water. Place your tree on a wall or in a corner, as far from any heat source as possible.

Enjoy the month of festivities.

Stay safe.