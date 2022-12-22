Cosentino: Tips to build a home and garden library

As most of my friends and many of my readers know, I am a bibliophile. I read a lot, though if it is fiction or mystery, I listen to it on books on tape. As a matter of fact I still have the first book I ever owned. When I was 10 or 11 years old, my parents gave me Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” I don’t know how much I understood of it, but right now it is in a closet in Sam’s “Goodie Box.”

I own a very large personal library of horticultural books. My books fall into two main groups. I read a lot of new books about a specific plant or broad garden subject that that I might find interesting at the moment. And then, I collect old horticultural books. I like those published in the mid-late 19th century or in the early 20th. They’re not so hard to find if you know where to look. One of my favorite haunts is Elizabeth Woodburn Books, in Hopewell, New Jersey. Operated by two very nice ladies, they call me whenever they have a book that might be interesting to me; they buy and sell only books about horticulture.

It is very interesting to me to see what was being published about flowers in 1820 and in 1920. It is interesting to see what gardeners knew way back then. But what is most interesting is to read about the research being done, or what was known them, that our scientists today are “rediscovering.” I guess it is true that, “what goes around comes around.”

A few nights ago, I was showing my very favorite, most-treasured book, “The Dutch Gardener,” by Henrik Van Oosten to a friend. This book was first published in Dutch in 1698. Mine is the second English edition from 1711. Beautifully bound in leather, the pages are in excellent condition, but the reading takes some getting used to because typefaces were different then than they are now, among other differences every “s” prints like an “f.” Later I leafed through it for more than an hour reading a passage here and another there.

Since carnations are so important this time of year I looked at his notes: “The Gilly Flower (that’s what they used to call a carnation) has a very pleasant smell, chiefly in the summer. It requires very little trouble to increase it. You only break off some sticks and put them into the ground and they will root and grow without any trouble." I know and you know all about taking cuttings. But I never gave thought to the fact that they did in 1711!

On daffodils: “The Jonquils are yellow, yet there is a single sort that is white. This flower has been long out of esteem, but lately has been brought into request again, by the French who are fond of them.” Actually, we are seeing a resurgence of daffodils right now, after several years of waning popularity. More and more new varieties and forms are showing up every year. There are more and more whites and bi-colors and some with very orange cups and yellow sepals. The variety named "Cheerfulness” has a double flower.

Whether it was a teacher or a librarian or, perhaps, my own mom, so many years ago, who stamped my head “YOU WILL READ,” I want to say thanks.

Starting a flower and garden library for yourself does not have to be expensive. There are many sources. Of course, the Tompkins County Book sale, held in October and May, is a great place to start. For a good selection of garden books under $10.50, I rely on Edward R. Hamilton, Book Seller. The company is located at P.O. Box 15, Falls Village, CT 06031.Write for their Home and Garden Catalog. I think that it is more than 60 pages long. You will love it.

In closing, I wish you and yours a blessed, a merry and safe Christmas season. I would like to thank all the folks who take time to read this column on a regular basis, to those folks who stop me on the street or at Wegmans or call me to chat about plants, and to The Citizen itself for allowing me the space to write these essays for you.