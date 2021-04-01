Cosentino: To mulch or not to mulch?

Of course, as with any good thing, there are detractors. “My garden is beautiful without spending money on chopped wood bark or gravel.” “Mulching just gives more places for insects to lay their eggs.” “Mulch smells.” “It never kept the weeds down in my garden.” And then, of course, “Mulching costs too much money.” I am the first to admit that all these things can be true if you mulch. But that's mostly because you have mulched with the wrong material, done it at the wrong time or applied too little or too much. Mulching is a science! Or is it an art?

What is mulch? It is any material that you spread as a protective layer around plants and shrubs in your garden to stop weeds from growing and to help retain water in the soil. Basically, there are two main types of materials for mulch. Those black plastic sheets, the porous ones that let water through and moisture out, are inorganic mulches, as are gravel and stones. The organic mulches are somewhat broader in scope. Many of them are free, things already on your property. Things like the leaves that fall in the autumn, shredded of course; those grass clippings that amass after you cut your lawn; and if you are a true, organic gardener, the compost that you produce yourself. You can visit a sawmill for sawdust, or roam through a forest and collect pine needles in the fall (and you might as well gather up a few cones for your Christmas decorations while you are there.) And then there are those bags of woodchips at the home improvement stores and garden centers. Many of these have multiple uses, and some are a bit specific in their usefulness. Oh yes, I nearly forgot to mention that newspapers, when torn into useful size pieces and mixed with other organic materials, can make a wonderful mulch.