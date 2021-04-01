Cosentino: To mulch or not to mulch?

That is a question that has concerned gardeners for centuries, ever since gardens have been in existence.
Of course, as with any good thing, there are detractors. “My garden is beautiful without spending money on chopped wood bark or gravel.” “Mulching just gives more places for insects to lay their eggs.” “Mulch smells.” “It never kept the weeds down in my garden.” And then, of course, “Mulching costs too much money.” I am the first to admit that all these things can be true if you mulch. But that's mostly because you have mulched with the wrong material, done it at the wrong time or applied too little or too much. Mulching is a science! Or is it an art?
What is mulch? It is any material that you spread as a protective layer around plants and shrubs in your garden to stop weeds from growing and to help retain water in the soil. Basically, there are two main types of materials for mulch. Those black plastic sheets, the porous ones that let water through and moisture out, are inorganic mulches, as are gravel and stones. The organic mulches are somewhat broader in scope. Many of them are free, things already on your property. Things like the leaves that fall in the autumn, shredded of course; those grass clippings that amass after you cut your lawn; and if you are a true, organic gardener, the compost that you produce yourself. You can visit a sawmill for sawdust, or roam through a forest and collect pine needles in the fall (and you might as well gather up a few cones for your Christmas decorations while you are there.) And then there are those bags of woodchips at the home improvement stores and garden centers. Many of these have multiple uses, and some are a bit specific in their usefulness. Oh yes, I nearly forgot to mention that newspapers, when torn into useful size pieces and mixed with other organic materials, can make a wonderful mulch.
Let’s look why we need to mulch. What does mulching accomplish? Nearly all mulches help to keep the weeds down. Most of us think of that as their primary use. They save our backs from the pain of “on your hands and knees” weeding. But there is a whole lot more than that. A layer of many of the mulches slows evaporation from the soil during those hot summer stretches. During those same times, a mulch will protect some of the more tender roots that venture too near the top of the soil from burning.
Although you will spend a few dollars on those bags of wood chips, you just might be amazed at the savings on your next water bill after that couple of inches of mulch helps the soil retain water.
One important thing to remember is that mulch goes on top of the soil. It should not be worked into the ground, because working some of these materials into the soil can cause a decrease in the amount of nitrogen, causing problems with your plants.
As with any good thing, there can be some downsides to the process. When first applied, it can give insects hiding and breeding places. But they soon disappear as the changes in mulch being used kick in. Mulching will cause you time and aches and pains as you collect what you need. And it will cost you money to buy the required woodchips. In a light rain, the water may not reach the roots in the soil as efficiently as if you had watered with a hose. And then there is always the chance that something you bought in a bag, though rare, could give you some toxic chemicals in your soil. Using other popular types of mulch, such as straw or manure, could bring more weeds than you want, or herbicide (weed killers) or pesticides with them. This is rare, but you should be aware of it.
So spring mulching time is right around the corner. It is time to start thinking about it. Just a reminder. Before you start, get out there and rake the winter accumulation of trash in and around your plantings and around your trees. Start mulching with a clean garden.
Happy Easter!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.