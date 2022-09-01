Cosentino: Uncovering the facts about stone fruits

This morning, Saturday the 27th, as I wandered through our Auburn Farmers Co-op Market, I marveled at all the good, fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables being offered. We are certainly fortunate to have this dedicated group of people who are there every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from early morning until 2 p.m. If you have not been there this year, now is the time. The selections are fresh and fantastic. There is more to going to a farmers market than freshness and local variety. The people behind the counter have a wealth of information. It is a great time to chat with friends.

This morning, the selection of stone fruits like cherries, peaches and plums was great. I bought some of each. Aside from these three fruits, the stones that we see at the supermarkets but seldom see at farmers markets because they are not produced on a large scale in this area are apricots and nectarines. Other stone fruits include mangos, olives, dates and even coconuts.

These fruits are so named because each of them has a pit, or stone surrounded by its flesh. Some, primarily peaches and apricots, have fuzzy skin, while ones like plums and nectarines are smooth. It is important to remember that stones are harvested when quite ripe and will be useable for only a short period of time. I skip those that are ready in one or two days. They spoil too quickly. It takes patience, but I put half a dozen in the refrigerator and ripen one or two at a time on the counter.

One of the reasons that I so enjoy writing these weekly columns is that as I do my research, I learn a lot. This morning, I learned that my two favorite berries, the raspberry and the blackberry, are not berries at all — they are stone fruits. They have a small pit that we the consumer seldom see. Most stay right on the bush as the fruit is picked. And, no, that knowledge will not change the world, but I enjoy hanging onto tidbits of information like that, should I ever need them — which is almost never.

Thinking of cherries leads me to another one of those tidbits, an old Italian saying. "Eating one leads to another, and then to another." Cherries are the first stone fruit to appear in the summer. If I remember correctly, the sour cherries arrive first, followed, a week or two later, by the sweet cherries. Both cherries reach their “taste peak” in July and August. The sour varieties are best for pies and other desserts. Sweet cherries are perfect for snacking at any time of the day, especially at bedtime, because they are loaded with melatonin that helps to promote good sleeping.

In spite of the fact that ounce per ounce, apricots are much more expensive than peaches or nectarines, I prefer them over either. No need to peel off the fuzzy skin — it is just as tasty as the soft and creamy flesh. The season is short, but, fortunately, they are available dried throughout the year. They are a tasty addition to a loaf of cranberry bread, in pistachio ice cream, and as a dried apricot pie or in biscotti. Occasionally, I cook a Moroccan chicken dish in a tagine, and the dried apricots add a sweetness to the garlic, olives and lemon. Who does not like apricot jam?

Let’s look at plums, that delicious purple fruit that we love. it has some real advantages, aside from a delicious taste. Of all the stones, plums have the longest season, from late spring until early fall. I have recently read that a single, well-grown plum tree can yield 100 pounds of fruit in a single season. I would like to have one of those in my back yard. Banish the thought that all plums are purple. There are red, yellow and green varieties. And we need to remember that prunes are actually dried plums, though only a few varieties can be dried. Believe it or not, in 2001 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration got involved in the word “prune” and decreed that from that point on, packaging would list the product as dried plums, because of the perception that prunes relieve constipation (the term is perceived as derogatory). Makes you wonder, doesn’t it? There must be more important work to be done.

Be well and enjoy the long Labor Day weekend.