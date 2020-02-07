Cosentino: Walking through the floral minefield

Every couple of years, I find it necessary to repeat this message at either Mother’s Day or Valentine's Day, because ordering flowers at these busy times of the floral year can indeed seem like walking through a minefield. There seems to be another question after each footstep. Today, I want to clarify some of the most important issues, like ordering flowers off the web or from an advertisement, and why are rose prices suddenly so high at this time of year?
I got the idea for this column from something Dear Abby wrote last month. Yes, I do read Abby from time to time. “Is there a delicate way to tell my boyfriend not to use an online floral delivery service again? The bouquet he sent me arrived limp, wilted with torn petals and leaves.” She went on to describe that instead of a pretty bouquet as shown in the ad, she got roses packed in a box, next to the vase for her to arrange herself. I know that we are not the only local florists trying to ease the frustration and exasperation of folks who come in for help.
There are three kinds of vendors in the picture. Some place ads everywhere and show beautiful roses at ridiculously low prices. Of course, they do not want to sell just those roses. They are very slick at getting you to upgrade not only the roses, but the vase and delivery charge. These flowers will come to you by the usual national delivery services. If you are not home, they want to be sure that you get it, so they will leave it on your doorstep. Hope it isn’t freezing! But complain, and they will send you a replacement in a few days. Still, your man did not want a replacement. He wanted you to have the most beautiful roses in the world.
The next tier in this pyramid are the companies that advertise as your local flower shop. If you are ordering online, you will find several of them at the top of the web page, ahead of the local listings, though those ads will make you think that they are just around the corner. They are not. Most do not own flower shops; they’re call centers manned with salespeople looking at computer screens covered with bouquets — not florists. You place your order with them, and they will go to the directory of FTD or Teleflora florists and ask them to take the order. You could have saved the $14 or $20 service fee by selecting a florist in the receiving town and calling direct. Or, better yet, you might have called one of our locally owned brick and mortar florists who belong to a wire service like FTD or Teleflora, and had them handle the transaction. The service fee would have been under $8 or $9.
And then, there is your local florist!
Gertrude Stein made famous the phrase, “a rose is a rose is a rose.” Well, that is not necessarily so anymore. Not all roses are created equal, and not all roses are properly and equally cared for on their way from the greenhouse in Ecuador to your desk or living room table.
First of all are the reasons that they are more expensive. In order to get enough blooms for the Valentine's Day season, in November and December growers had to pinch off many of the buds that would have bloomed in November and the high demand Christmas season. That is so they could regulate the bloom time for a maximum number of roses. Secondly, temperatures are lower during the winter months, creating more heat costs. And finally, the cost of hiring more staff and scheduling all those flights to Miami and trucks from Miami, to us, is astronomical.
The earliest cut roses are bought up by the mass marketers in the first example and held in cold storage until shipped. I would think that this might lower the time for enjoyment in the customer's home. Then there is the question of rose length. The shorter the rose, the lower the cost to the store. The demand is for the more expensive long stems because they tend to have larger flowers.
Want the best deal? Want your roses to last longer? Rely on your local florist.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.