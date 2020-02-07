Cosentino: Walking through the floral minefield

The next tier in this pyramid are the companies that advertise as your local flower shop. If you are ordering online, you will find several of them at the top of the web page, ahead of the local listings, though those ads will make you think that they are just around the corner. They are not. Most do not own flower shops; they’re call centers manned with salespeople looking at computer screens covered with bouquets — not florists. You place your order with them, and they will go to the directory of FTD or Teleflora florists and ask them to take the order. You could have saved the $14 or $20 service fee by selecting a florist in the receiving town and calling direct. Or, better yet, you might have called one of our locally owned brick and mortar florists who belong to a wire service like FTD or Teleflora, and had them handle the transaction. The service fee would have been under $8 or $9.