Cosentino: What flowers do I send for a funeral?

I really appreciated the comments and questions about last week’s column. I always do. It is always nice to know that the column is being read. But every so often, an email or a note of a few words comes in that get me excited. That is what happened last Friday night, after the column got posted on The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com. It was a comment about the value of flowers to the person who has lost someone dear. I’ve removed all identifiers, but thought you might like these words:

Dear Carmen,

I learned early on the impact of flowers on the emotions of the occasion. My grandfather, used to order roses delivered to my mother from your shop on her birthday. But no delivery made a bigger impact on my Mom than the one delivered on her birthday after my grandfather died.

It turns out that, so typical of my grandfather, that he had planned, in advance and arranged for the delivery.

My mother could never tell that story without tears in her eyes, and I can never forget the role that your company played in her remembrance of her father. This has stayed with me for all this time.

So, while flowers may die, memories last forever.

Thanks to you and the heritage of your company.

Is that not beautiful? My friend said in 125 words what took me more than 700.

Since funerals are not an everyday or week or even month occurrence in any of our lives — thank heavens for that — many of us are not current about what to do. So, here ae some thoughts to clarify the whole flower thing.

Yes, florists still make up those large and show pieces, pieces with meaning. Some readers of this column may remember going to wakes many years ago where they would see very large arrangements. Among the most used would be the cross, with its religious significance, or the wreath, that endless circle that denoted eternal love. Then there was the star expressing that there is a new star in the sky tonight, in our loved one.

Sometimes the wreath was designed with the center filled with a 10-inch purple clock with white numbers noting the time of death. My Mom sold it often because she made it into a beautiful piece. Then she lost a loved one and spent the entire calling hours, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home. There she sat for all of those hours, constantly reading the time that her loved one had died. Her mind simply focused on 1:45, repeatedly. As I recall, she never sold that piece again.

And finally, we come to the “gates ajar.” A large piece, it was typically placed behind the casket, from the lid to the base. It generally measured about 4 feet wide and just a little taller. It looked like anyone’s front gate at home, and was beautifully adorned with flowers.

Today, we still make many of these older pieces, as well as standing sprays. The trend is toward large, very personalized pieces — I cannot tell you how many flowery Yankee baseballs are made annually. Flowers can be used to tell a story about the deceased: a school bus or tractor trailer for a driver, a farm scene, a fish net, rod and reel, a badge for a police officer, or an axe for a fireman. Get the idea? Bring your idea to any florist, and a good designer will take the challenge.

On the smaller side, the trend is toward very personalized pieces that might include a picture, a favorite hat or even half a dozen golfballs.

Day after day, a popular tribute is a garden bouquet, a broad mixture of seasonal flowers tastefully arranged in a taller vase. Very colorful. Today, instead of the large basket with a handle and totally filled with flowers, we are seeing smaller baskets tastefully designed. Roses are always a welcome presentation. They are classy, they are elegant and, dollar for dollar, they are a good value, And let us not forget the ever popular dish garden, a remembrance that will last on and on, even to be transplanted into individual pots for longevity. These are pieces that family or friends may take home to enjoy. These arrangements and plants are always appreciated when they arrive at the home as the days and weeks pass.

Be well.