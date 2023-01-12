Cosentino: What is my favorite flower?

I was asked this question a couple of weeks ago and gave my usual answer: “Why, whatever looks prettiest today.”

That is sort of true on a short-term basis. But over the years I have had many long-term favorites. They were always difficult to grow, and I had to prove to myself that I could. When I was very young my mom's brother Frank owned Cayuga Nurseries, and grew roses for that giant rose company over in Newark. He operated about 6 acres on the yet-to-be-developed acres on the west side of Dunning Avenue. In the spring he would bring in hundreds of dormant wild rose roots and get them growing. At the proper time, he would insert a small piece with a growth bud from a rose variety that Jackson and Perkins wanted. The process was, and still is, called grafting. By age 9 or 10 I had become quite proficient at it, and was given a box that held the plant part, tools and a very dangerous-looking knife, and I grafted roses. So began my fascination with roses that would lay dormant for nearly 50 years.

By the time I was in high school the fascination had switched over to orchids. I think that began when I was able to visit the Cornell greenhouses, and by chance met Dr. Knudsen. He had, the previous year, developed a gel on which you could sow orchid seeds with good germination results. Previously, growers used a base of soil or peat moss or other things, and success with any batch of seeds was uncertain. He was very patient with me and got me enthused about the plant. Before long, my parents drove me to an orchid show in Rochester and I purchased my first plants. Most were varieties originating in South America. Shortly after graduation, I imported dendrobium and oncidium plants from India. Then business grew and babies came, and I got more serious about growing saleable flowers. I still maintain about 25 plants that bloom regularly.

At the greenhouse and outdoor growing areas, we were trying different plants to grow to be used in our arrangements. At that time retail growers — a small greenhouse and a retail shop — grew a lot of their own flowers. I learned all I could, and even joined the Delphinium Society in London so I could get their annual publication. I found seeds of a new series, the Pacific giants. I got really serious about this plant. I soon learned that in some prior years, two California flower growers were passing through central New York and stopped to visit the Clarke Florist on Clark Street. Reggie Clarke was very proud of the delphinium in his flower garden. (Yes, Reggie’s name and the street were spelled differently.) They were from seeds that his mom had brought from England many years ago. The Californians bought some seeds that had recently been collected, and some recently dug roots. It was from those plants, that by crossing varieties, the Pacific giants were developed. Mine usually grew to a full 6 feet and were 8 to 10 inches across the base.

Between all these fascinations were other interests, including a couple of years with fuchsias. I love the colors of the bell-shaped flowers. Coleus were interesting, too. And begonias popped in and out. I still have my collection of crown of thorns, also known as Christ thorn.

And then came the figs. It was at a time that we were backing out of the greenhouse business in the '80s. The Colombians were doing a great job of providing us with our flowers. I had a lot of empty greenhouse space; we had not torn them down. A friend gave me a couple fig trees; I grew them in bushel baskets in an unheated greenhouse. The next year I bought a few more plants. What Italian does not love his figs? Well, over the next few years, the collection grew to 35 bushels, each with a different variety. They produced well. At this time, I was traveling and doing seminars across the U.S. and Canada, and wasn’t home to enjoy them. Anne Marie one day asked if I realized how much time staff was spending watering. So much for the figs. So, it was back to the roses when American Floral Services asked me to do some seminars on the care and handling and selling roses.

Be well.