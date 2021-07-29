Cosentino: What to ask before lighting your backyard

On the south side of the garden, the path was lighted by solar-powered lights that nicely illuminated the walkway. They were wonderful. But, alas, they no longer work. Those small trees that I planted so many years ago have grown beautifully, so I have a wonderfully shaded backyard. But they do not let the sun in to charge my solar lights. That is why I visited home improvement stores today. Do I go for battery-operated or do I go for electrical? In my opinion, the battery-operated types seem to be more decorative than useful. They just do not seem to throw enough light.

As with every decision I make, it all starts with pen and paper. Look over your property and decide what you want or need lighted. Consider the patio area and, if it is a raised one, the stairs to it. That is generally the place to begin, as that is where you spend most of your outdoor time. There are all sorts of possibilities here. Remember that there are special fixtures for stair lighting. I won’t get into lighting around the pool, because that was most likely taken care of when it was installed.