Cosentino: What to ask before lighting your backyard

Have you noticed? The days are getting shorter. The sun is setting earlier. And it is going to get worse, right up until about the last week in December, when we start the long road back to summer sunsets.
All of this got me thinking that I might write a column on the subject. How difficult would it be to research the subject? In my youth, when you wanted to light up the back lawn, you nailed a simple fixture on the back wall of the house, screwed in a 150-watt floodlight, plugged it in, and then there was light.
Today, before anything, you have to make a whole lot of decisions. Do you want lights that plug in, run on batteries or are powered by the sun? Do you want to flood the yard with light, or just have accents on couple of favorite plants, or on a particular sculpture? Or is it just lighting along the paths so that guests can see where they are going? Perhaps you are interested in fixtures that will light your yard like high noon should a trespasser, or a poor deer, step into your domain?
If you really want to get confused, go, as I did, to the aisles in Lowe's, where all of these possibilities are shown. Fortunately, the gentleman who helped me was quite knowledgeable, and very patient.
On the north side of my lawn and garden I have a set of 12 low-voltage lights that I installed more than 20 years ago. They are attached to a transformer that brings that 120-volt line to 12 volts. The timer turns them on and off. I reset that timer about four times a year, depending on day length.
On the south side of the garden, the path was lighted by solar-powered lights that nicely illuminated the walkway. They were wonderful. But, alas, they no longer work. Those small trees that I planted so many years ago have grown beautifully, so I have a wonderfully shaded backyard. But they do not let the sun in to charge my solar lights. That is why I visited home improvement stores today. Do I go for battery-operated or do I go for electrical? In my opinion, the battery-operated types seem to be more decorative than useful. They just do not seem to throw enough light.
As with every decision I make, it all starts with pen and paper. Look over your property and decide what you want or need lighted. Consider the patio area and, if it is a raised one, the stairs to it. That is generally the place to begin, as that is where you spend most of your outdoor time. There are all sorts of possibilities here. Remember that there are special fixtures for stair lighting. I won’t get into lighting around the pool, because that was most likely taken care of when it was installed.
Path lighting is another area that is important, because it can be installed for safety and, at the same time, decoration. There are dozens of choices, from colonial lanterns to spotlights to the ever-popular inverted cone. The last is my choice because it does the best job. The height of the stem is important, as it determines the area illuminated. You do not want it so high that it is unsightly, but it has to be high enough to fully illuminate the path.
Up lighting can provide a beautiful accent to the garden. It is when you have a spotlight and place it under a tree or bush, and have the light shining through the foliage. Hanging lights higher in the tree, called moon lighting, can cast interesting patterns on the ground as leaves sway and lanterns move. The lights, of course, need inverted cones to cast the light downward to get the full effect.
Using a moveable spotlight can highlight a tree or shrub that is particularly beautiful for a brief time. Just move it from plant to plant as they become outstanding. I use a spotlight to highlight a particular sculpture I love.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.