Cosentino: What to do next with bonsai trees

By now you have your first bonsai plant or plants. My first words of advice are: Do not panic by over-watering, over-fertilizing, giving too much sun (hardly a chance in Auburn this time of year) or giving too much heat. Until they are used to living in your home, treat them like any other houseplant. Once it has become accustomed to your home — it takes a few weeks — change can become rather rapid.

This is when you will realize that bonsai can be a rather active hobby. Be patient. When you have become accustomed to your tree, you will notice that the shape can change week by week. Perhaps a group of branches is too crowded, and thinning is necessary. Perhaps you will get lucky, and a branch or two will grow in length, giving you the opportunity to shape it. Shaping is accomplished by winding a wire — I like copper because it is pliable and stays where you put it — around the branch and every week or so, moving it toward the shape that you want to accomplish. It is a slow process, because moving it too quickly can cause it to break and be lost. There is no turning back. No splint will heal the break.

You can try for a windswept look, where all the branches are leaning as if being bent by a strong wind. An interesting look is to take a jade plant and let the main plant stay upright, and over time let a branch grow off to the side so that it cascades. I have seen bonsais shaped like a miniature Christmas tree and others with several plants planted closely and trimmed and shaped like a miniature forest. The choices go on forever.

Miniature trees like to be evenly moist, and never sitting in water. Never let your plants go bone dry because when they do, the fine small roots, through which water is taken in, may die and it will take a long time to see any growth. But should that happen, submerge the pot in a pan of water for 10 to 15 minutes, remove it and elevate one end 2 or 3 inches so excess water drains from the other. You may have to repeat this every six or eight days, for two or three times to get some balance. If you have lost all or most of your leaves, place the pot and plant in a clear plastic bag until leaves begin to appear. The high humidity in the bag will encourage those new leaves. Be certain that the plastic does not touch the plant. That might encourage rotting.

Feeding your bonsai can be tricky unless you follow a few basic principles. Trees, whether 40 feet tall or 12-inch miniatures, are not heavy feeders like annuals or perennials. When in doubt, don’t. Since most of us will be using fertilizers such as Miracle-Gro, my suggestion is to feed at half the strength of the label’s suggestion and half as often. Increase during the spring and early summer growing season, and perhaps once a month from late fall through late winter.

Let’s take a few moments to catch up on fall plantings and winterizing your yard. First of all, we are near the end of the planting season for tulips, daffodils and hyacinths. You want to get them into the ground before too long, so that the bulb’s roots can get a start before the soil gets too cold. This will result in better blooms in the spring. Remember, too, that the longer the bulbs sit on the garden center’s shelf, or in your garage, the dryer it gets, sapping energy and hurting the final blossom results. Read the label of the package for planting depth and distance between bulbs. It is now too late to move roses and peonies and the like. Better wait until spring.

Remember to cut back perennials, pull the annuals that are left and rake up under all flowers, shrubs and trees. You will deprive snails, insects and diseases of a convenient place to overwinter, giving them an early spring start.

Since no one knows what the winter will bring in the world of COVID-19 and its variants, the wise person will get the new booster that is now available. If enough of us do, we will beat this thing. Stay healthy.

Cosentino: Where to begin with bonsai trees Auburn florist Carmen Cosentino's weekly column focuses on Flowers, Plants and Things.