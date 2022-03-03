Cosentino: What to know before buying flowers

Last week in this column I wrote about all the steps that it took to prepare before making a flower arrangement for your home. Today, I want to take you flower shopping.

It is really easy to be a winner when you know what to look for. The first thing is to make a comparison between vendors, and there are many differences. Basically, your choices are between a traditional florist and a supermarket. And it may surprise my readers that each type of vendor has good and bad points. Looking at the numbers from the researchers who look into these things, the majority of purchases from places other than flower shops are impulse purchases. You are pushing your cart around the store not even thinking about flowers and as you walk by the flower display, you think, “Wouldn’t it be nice to have some flowers on the table?"

You see, in much of the world, for years and years, flowers have been available not only in flower shops, but from street vendors and stalls in marketplaces and food stores. The number of flowers sold per person each year in places like the Netherlands, Italy and Germany, for years and years, was nearly double what the average American bought. We are catching up. That stands well for the retail florist because the need for professionally designed and delivered arrangements has increased too. People are “into flowers.” There are differences, serious differences.

Let’s face it: Other than in California, and a few other areas, there are few cut flower growers left in the United States. The majority of the cut flowers that we see are grown in Colombia, where they produce a broad range of types, and Ecuador, where the finest roses originate. So most of our flowers come from the same sources. That’s standard. The first difference is that many flower shops differentiate themselves by purchasing from wholesalers who have a very broad range of flowers, especially from Hawaii and the Netherlands, where each day, five days a week, millions of flowers arrive from everywhere in the world to be auctioned off to wholesale buyers and shipped to the little flower shop around the corner.

A major difference among all the vendors is how they handle the flowers on arrival at their place of business. The best system, developed by Dr. George Staby at the Ohio State University, is called the "chain of life." With some time and liquids, it helps flowers last longer and perform better. It really works, but it adds as much as a dime to the cost of the stem. For nearly 15 years I gave seminars on this topic to florists, for American Florals Services, across the U.S. and Canada. Briefly: It means cutting an inch or so from the stem upon arrival, stripping the lower leaves to prevent bacteria from growing on leaves under water, putting them in a solution to get water up the stems more quickly, and then putting them into another flower food to sustain them. It means refrigerating at about 36 to 38 degrees and being certain that the water going into the arrangement vase also has flower food. I believe in the system. Does your florist or vender use it?

OK, let’s buy some flowers. The rules are the same wherever you go. I like rosebuds to be somewhat firm to the squeeze. If they look in full bloom, leave them. Snapdragons need to have about half the stem or a little less open. Liatris is special. It is the only flower where the flowers start from the top and go down the stem. The flower should be less than a quarter open to get maximum life. The best value in carnations comes when you find them three-quarters open. Too tight, and they may not fully open. Buy iris and daffodils just as the petals start to unfurl. If I were to buy lilies, I would want only one of the three or four buds open or opening. Before buying pompon mums or daisy mums, think of what you are doing with them. For small, dainty arrangements, look for stems that hold the flowers on long breaks so you can take them apart for use throughout the arrangement. For larger arrangements, tight, massive flowers are best.

Be safe. It is still OK to mask up. Enjoy your flowers.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

