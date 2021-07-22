Cosentino: When a rose is not a rose

And then there is the rose of Jericho, which does not come close to looking like a rose. This native of the area around the Dead Sea, in the Judaean Desert, is often called the resurrection plant. Of course, there are several religious connotations to the plant, but here on this side of the Atlantic, we believe that the name refers to a plant that grows vigorously near the edges of deserts. In good times, it is a vigorous green plant that thrives in good weather when there is rain. But, as the seasons change, the plant turns brown and curls itself up into a ball and dries out. It can stay that way for weeks, months or even years if it takes that long to get rained upon. No matter what the length of the dry season, when rain comes it turns into a lush green plant.