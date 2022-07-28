Cosentino: Where and how olive oil is made

Last week this column was about olives, their background and general information. This week I will begin with some words about the varieties that we are faced with, and the growing popularity of this fruit. Today, one has only to walk through Wegmans to see why they are so popular. This savvy marketing company offers not only dozens of varieties of olives, but many more combined with foods that make very tasty additions to the dinner meal or snacking. Add their olives and feta to a Greek salad, and you are transported to Athens. You can buy olives stuffed with jalapenos, pimentos and cloves of garlic. Our old standby, that can of black olives, comes in at least three sizes, with or without pits and sliced. One of my favorites is Wegmans' Calabrese Olive Salad. With so many choices, it is easy to see why olives have become so popular.

If you are now thinking about how confusing all of this is, you’ve seen nothing until you try to sort out the olive oils. Yes, we mostly think of the olive oil that we use in our kitchens, but that is only one use, and the largest use, of this golden liquid. You will find it on the labels of dozens of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and soaps. In some areas, it is used as lamp fuel.

Olives are one of the three most important plants in all the countries that surround the Mediterranean. Olives are right up there with wheat (think pasta) and grapes (think wine, Champagne and cognac.) Along with a rich history of changes in cultivation, wonderful recipes and hundreds of stories in mythology, the olive has long been regarded as a symbol of peace. How often have we heard, "They extended an olive branch to begin the peace process.”

There are as many variations in olive oil as there are places where it is produced. Though many of us think that Italy is the largest producer of olive oil, it is not. Spain leads the way. Italy comes in second, with most of the trees planted in the southern part of the country. It is a natural crop for southern Italy, where there is very little tillable land. Greece comes in a close third. It is claimed that nearly 60% of the agricultural land in that country is planted in olive trees. As with southern Italy, the land is hilly and rocky, but with a climate very conducive to growing great olives. In recent years, production of some very nice olive oils has begun on the coast of California, right along with those fine wines.

While the Italian production is used primarily for oil production, Greek olives, like our familiar Kalamata olives, go into cans, jars or plastic containers combined with other foods to make great snacking. Tunisia and Turkey follow the leaders, with much of their olives going to Italy for use in some of their olive oils. Italy just does not have enough trees to produce all the oil that it makes. The oil is still produced in Italy. There is no fraud, because U.S. Customs requires that the country of origin be on the label. Most often, if the front of the bottle says “Produced in Italy,” someplace on the label you will find where the grapes were produced.

Let’s look at how this wonderful liquid is made, specifically the production of extra virgin olive oil. The first step is picking the olives in the right stage of maturity. They are usually green, unripe, though in some cases just beginning to turn purple. Next, the whole olive, pit and all, goes through a grinding process that extracts the oil from the olives. In the case of extra virgin olive oil, this is the only process. Neither heat nor solvents are used. Extra virgin is the first press. After several more steps, the oil is racked. That is, it is put into large steel drums to let any bits of water or sediment fall to the bottom of the tank. When that oil is finally at this stage, each batch goes through a series of tests before it can be called extra virgin. A chemical analysis makes certain that its acidity is below .8%, and it is tested for purity, flavor and aroma. Now it can be bottled.

Be safe. Enjoy our hot and bright days and cool nights.