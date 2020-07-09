Cosentino: Where are the flowers?

I looked back today, and it has been five or six years since I wrote about where flowers come from, and during that time there have been tremendous changes in the marketplace. New growing areas have come on the scene and others have disappeared or gotten much smaller. Transportation has been able to keep up with the needs. Technology faster than the speed of light makes it possible to see what a particular grower in many parts of the world has in stock today, and in many cases whether a particular flower will be available five or six months from now. That is important when you are selling weddings. I, like most other retail florists, will say that it has become an exciting and fast-moving business.