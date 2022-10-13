Cosentino: Where to begin with bonsai trees

Every few years, articles start popping up in gardening, houseplant and all kinds of home magazines, and then after several years or so they disappear again. It begins when prominent gardeners who are having remarkable success get their stories published. Once they begin to appear there will be a flood off them, as every magazine wants to get in on the trend. And that time has arrived again. In the past few weeks, a couple of people have asked about bonsai trees.

Originally the art was practiced in China, and when the Chinese invaded Japan about six centuries ago, they took many of their ways and cultures with them. One, growing miniature trees in pots, which they called "penjing," became a favorite hobby throughout the invaded country. They translated the name to "bonsai," "bon" for "tree" and "sai" for "pot." A small tree growing in a pot. For our purposes, we will use the word “bonsai” to cover all of it.

Let me get this out of the way first: The reason that so many novices fail is because they think that a bonsai makes a beautiful houseplant and fantastic conversation piece when guests visit. They are conversation pieces if well-maintained, properly watered and nicely shaped. A miniature tree will get the conversation going, and a proud owner/grower will keep it going on and on. Remember, though, not all bonsais are houseplants.

One of the finest exhibitions of these trees, both bonsai and penjing, is here in our nation’s capital, in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. National Arboretum. An arboretum is the equivalent of a garden for flowering shrubs and flowers, but for trees. The National Arboretum has many specialty gardens for various plants: ferns, holly, magnolia, perennials and even herbs. The National Bonsai & Penjing Museum is filled with miniature masterpieces of living sculptures. It is well worth the time to visit, even if you are not a bonsai lover. There are plants there that are only 6 feet tall, but 400 years old. Let’s get back to the subject at hand.

Success with bonsai begins when you learn about the three main types of them. I usually classify them as hardy, half hardy and tender. Know about those that grow well indoors, and those that do not.

The ones that you will normally encounter (growers offer these, especially to novices, because they have a low failure rate if you follow cultural instructions) are the evergreens, even broad-leaf evergreens. Among the most popular evergreens used are the Japanese yew, various pines and spruces, and junipers. These cannot remain indoors permanently. In the colder parts of Asia, families build shelters near or behind the house to protect their evergreen plants from the elements and take them in for holidays and special occasions. If you choose to use these, you will need a protected place for them during the cold months. They will probably not survive through the winter in the home. The plants that lose their leaves are most interesting to me because when the leaves have fallen you can do a better job of wiring branches to shape the plant. Fuchsia, rhododendron, holly and small maples are wonderful examples. These plants can remain in the house, in a cool place, from fall through late spring. They like a nice, filtered sunspot on the porch patio during warm weather.

Not only with bonsai, but with all plants, more plants are killed by love and water than by neglect. This is especially true of these plants. These are very small, slow-growing plants with few leaves to give off moisture.

Next week, I will spend time with you on shaping the plant, fertilizing and pests, both insect and disease. By the way, there are very few that affect these plants.

You can get into this hobby inexpensively, by starting with about three plants. If it were me, I would start with three different kinds of plants that are shaped in three different ways. I just looked at Amazon and they have a fine selection of plants priced from $17.50 to about $25. My favorite book is "The Bonsai Survival Manual" by Colin Lewis.

If you have not already. Get your next booster and a flu shot. ‘Tis the season. Be well.