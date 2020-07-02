Cosentino: Which flower matches your zodiac sign?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter how much I think I know about plants and flowers, there is always something new on the horizon. Not only is it a new thing today, but a surprise next week and a real exciting idea right around the corner. I believe that this constant change has kept me excited about being a florist for so many years. There is always a new rose or other flower, a newly discovered orchid found along the Amazon or in the jungles in Southeast Asia.

Over the past few months, I have been reading in great publications like Better Homes and Gardens and other magazines about the best flowers and plants associated with the signs of the zodiac. Some of the garden shows have featured the idea as well. And it does not take a whole lot of searching on the internet to use up a whole ream of paper. Fascinating! My curiosity up, I thought I would look into it, and gather some ideas for today’s column.

Now, the very first thing I learned, and it follows what we see in the daily newspapers, whatever is predicted for your sign on a given day may or may not agree with what the astrologers in five other newspapers are predicting. It is not an exact science. No, I am not making light of astrology. I read mine, Gemini, in The Citizen each day.