Cosentino: Which flower matches your zodiac sign?

No matter how much I think I know about plants and flowers, there is always something new on the horizon. Not only is it a new thing today, but a surprise next week and a real exciting idea right around the corner. I believe that this constant change has kept me excited about being a florist for so many years. There is always a new rose or other flower, a newly discovered orchid found along the Amazon or in the jungles in Southeast Asia.
Over the past few months, I have been reading in great publications like Better Homes and Gardens and other magazines about the best flowers and plants associated with the signs of the zodiac. Some of the garden shows have featured the idea as well. And it does not take a whole lot of searching on the internet to use up a whole ream of paper. Fascinating! My curiosity up, I thought I would look into it, and gather some ideas for today’s column.
Now, the very first thing I learned, and it follows what we see in the daily newspapers, whatever is predicted for your sign on a given day may or may not agree with what the astrologers in five other newspapers are predicting. It is not an exact science. No, I am not making light of astrology. I read mine, Gemini, in The Citizen each day.
The same is pretty much true with the selections of plants and flowers for each of the signs. They vary by astrologer, by each geographic area of the United States and even by the audience of that publication. No matter what, it makes for interesting reading. I will, in the following paragraphs, condense some of the suggestions. Unfortunately, I do not have space here to write about all the plants and flowers of the 12 signs. My purpose is to whet your appetite sufficiently enough that you will just type in a few words on your keyboard and open yourself up to hundreds of articles, or to go over to Seymour Library, when they open, to see what they might have.
We’ll begin with Aries. People born under this sign are said to be charming, caring and friendly. You are caring for the feelings of others and just like the honeysuckle, your zodiac flower, you are charming, and you always attract people like yourself.
Because people born from March 21 to April 19 are independent in nature and don’t take time for frivolous things, their plant has to be tough and easily cared for. The haworthia fits your lifestyle perfectly. It is a tough plant with very low maintenance needs. Just let it dry a bit between watering.
And then there is Taurus. Ruled by Venus, the perfect plant for you is the old favorite, the heart-shaped philodendron. It is easy to grow; as a matter of fact, in the right conditions you may spend more time keeping it from covering your kitchen counter than worrying about it. I remember when it first came on the scene in the years after World War II, we saw it in many kitchens, trailing around the big window over the sink. It could really get huge.
People born under the sign of Taurus have a strong liking for the finer things in life. The poppy is the best flower to fit their lifestyle. Gorgeous, vibrant and classy and when the going gets rough, just like people born under this sign, poppies stay the course. They survive.
And then there are the Gemini. That’s me. I like to think that I am a very social person who is full of energy. I hope I bring a bit of sunshine to the people I meet. That is why I like lavender, the flower associated with the Gemini. This aromatic flower perks up the senses; it fills a room with a beautiful aroma.
Can there be a more popular houseplant than English ivy? Like any Gemini, it is easy to get along with, easy to care for. As for being energetic: Give it good light and let it dry a bit between watering, and watch that energy grow right the floor.
There you have it, an introduction to the plants and flowers of the zodiac. I hope it spurs you to look further. It is a fascinating subject.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
