I believe that one of the most fascinating part of loving plants is their diversity. I believe, too, that just like clothes, shoes, vacation spots and cuisine fads, plant favorites come and go.
African violets seem to be a recurring fad. We see them rise in popularity every few years. The one I liked best was the 10 years of philodendrons. Remember it, that vine with heart-shaped leaves? Your mom probably had a 6-inch pot on the kitchen counter, in front of the window, and she took great pride in attaching it to the window frame. That one went from the early '40s through the '50s. I’ve had my share of them too. Fig trees, I got up to 33 varieties, each in its own bushel basket container. Then there were the delphinium, orchids, rex begonias and fuchsias. Each interest lasted three to four years and it was then replaced by something else. What have your plant fads been?
We have just gone through a tremendous time when everyone loved having succulents in their gardens, homes and offices, and even their bridal and attendant bouquets. Excepting for using them in bridal bouquets, their popularity is waning. These plants brought me back to the 1950s, when there was a foliage plant boom. Remember it? Plant shops sprang up everywhere — on street corners, abandoned service stations and even on the back of pick-up-trucks. People strived to have more varieties, rarer kinds, than their friends and neighbors.
Two things happened to me at that time. First of all, florists were missing out; they had other things to worry about than this “little fad.” So FTD put together the “green team,” four industry people. We crisscrossed the USA and Canada, giving a four-hour crash course. Thanks to three great Latin teachers at East High School — Ms. Jameson, Ms. Halloran and Ms. Hawley — I drew the part of teaching the botanical Latin. That proved to me, many years ago, that every one of those classes you thought to be useless would, at one time or another, come in handy.
And at the height of this boom, I conceived the idea of “plant parties.” If Tupperware could do it, so could I. So we put together a team of six young ladies, hippie types. I know you remember how these young folks dressed in the '60s and '70s. We set up a 20-minute slide program and held a lot of parties and sold a lot of plants. Anne Marie called these ladies "Carmen’s Barefoot Braless Brigade." It worked.
So what comes next? I am not sure, but I do think that it is time for cactus to climb to the top of the pile. It has been a long while since they were there, and there have been a lot of changes within this group of plants. And no, I am not speaking of those green cactus plants in a 3-inch pot with a bright red or yellow cactus plant grafted on top, with a few tiny star flowers sticking out of the top.
A very diverse plant type, it can be tall or short, skinny, and tall or barrel-shaped. Its flowers, depending on type, can be pale white and tiny, or 6 to 8 inches across in vibrant oranges, reds and yellows. The native habitat of most is in various deserts around the world. They certainly thrive in our own Southwest. There are types that will not only survive but thrive outdoors in central New York. A couple of years ago, I was invited to visit a private garden in Union Springs, and there they were, in all their splendor, cacti of many varieties growing out of doors.
But mostly, we love them for their use as corner plants in the living room. The candelabra cactus is perfect for this: tall and slender, with several branches reaching for the ceiling. Several plants of different varieties will make an interesting tabletop garden.
Just remember: They come from the desert. Water them sparingly. I know a very successful cactus growing lady in the area who knows when to water hers. She pops up the weather report from Brownsville, Texas. When it rains in Brownsville, her cactus plants get watered.