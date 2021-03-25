Cosentino: Why you should consider evergreen vines

Not too long ago, I had a telephone call from an old high school friend. Joan and I got to know each other at East High, graduated and then went through four years at Cornell. We still chat once or twice a year. This conversation revolved around the Ivy League schools; Cornell, founded in 1865, is the youngest of the group. The seven other universities were founded before the Revolutionary War. The idle chat led to why are they called "Ivy League." I believed that they were a group of schools so named because the buildings were very old and always covered with some form of ivy or another. My friend had several other explanations, but I liked mine better. The Ithaca university was founded by Ezra Cornell and Andrew White, its first president, and was endowed as a land grant college.
Today, most of those original buildings still stand and are still covered with ivy. Today, the ivies available are a far cry from the ivies of 1865. In those days, the most used were Boston ivy and Virginia creeper. They were great during the summer, but lost their leaves after turning a beautiful bright red in the fall.
But climbing evergreens, including English ivy, still have many uses in our home landscape. I want to talk about evergreen ivies and tell you a few reasons why they might have a place in your landscape. During the winter, these vines that keep their leaves year-round might just transform a dreary stone wall, or a tall fence, into a spot of green beauty. Let us face it: Green is very scarce in Auburn in January and February.
Our most popular varieties are old types of climbing plants that have been updated by nurserymen, growers and plant breeders. Many of them have vibrant summer flowers offering color, from purples and blues to white, red and pink.
There is more. Think about that bare trellis or arbor in the yard. Would that not be a beautiful spot of green against the white snow? Winter ivies do not just grow up. Plant them on a slope to prevent erosion. They are a fast-growing ground cover.
I would recommend buying your plants from a nursery or garden center. There are many things to consider in making your selection. Some of these plants can be quite fussy. Some like a sunny spot, some prefer shade. While some do well in soggy soil, others demand a light, well-drained soil. You will need an expert to guide you.
When you get your plants home, prepare the soil. If the soil is hard, dig a large enough hole and fill it with soil and peat moss to give that plant a good start. Water it well, and be sure that it has enough water during that first growing season. Be sure that the wall you want it to climb is sound. Climbers can wreak havoc on stone walls with crumbling mortar.
Let’s look at some of the possibilities. I always like to start with the old-fashioned English ivy. Yes, it is the same plant that sits on an end table in your living room, or in a pot hanging in your bathroom. It has the advantage that it does well in heavy shade during the growing season. If it does have a fault, it is that if not controlled, it can sometimes go rampant, especially in warmer climates. I do not see that as a problem here.
If you can find it, Clematis armandii has wonderful, elongated leaves that are green throughout the year, and with luck you will see flowers in the winter. With good care, it will be covered with fragrant white flowers in the spring. A wonderful plant for a trellis or arbor, especially if you can see it from your favorite window.
And then there is the climbing honeysuckle, Lonicera sempervirens. When the trumpet-like flowers are in full bloom, it is a favorite of humming birds. When this is in bloom, you will not have to hang that saucer full of sugar water.
Among my favorites, that I know will do well here, are the various Euonymus varieties. I especially like the one with dark green leaves edged in yellow.
Stay well. Hopefully, we are near the end of it.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.