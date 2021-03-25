Cosentino: Why you should consider evergreen vines

Our most popular varieties are old types of climbing plants that have been updated by nurserymen, growers and plant breeders. Many of them have vibrant summer flowers offering color, from purples and blues to white, red and pink.

There is more. Think about that bare trellis or arbor in the yard. Would that not be a beautiful spot of green against the white snow? Winter ivies do not just grow up. Plant them on a slope to prevent erosion. They are a fast-growing ground cover.

I would recommend buying your plants from a nursery or garden center. There are many things to consider in making your selection. Some of these plants can be quite fussy. Some like a sunny spot, some prefer shade. While some do well in soggy soil, others demand a light, well-drained soil. You will need an expert to guide you.

When you get your plants home, prepare the soil. If the soil is hard, dig a large enough hole and fill it with soil and peat moss to give that plant a good start. Water it well, and be sure that it has enough water during that first growing season. Be sure that the wall you want it to climb is sound. Climbers can wreak havoc on stone walls with crumbling mortar.