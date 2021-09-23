Cosentino: Your roses need your attention

Before I get into caring for your rose plants to prepare them for overwintering, I need to make a comment about one of my favorite places in Auburn, Hoopes Park. I have not been there very much this summer, and as I walked around the whole park a few evenings ago, I was very pleasantly surprised at the flowerbed behind the clubhouse, the garden with the fountain. For the past several years it has been planted with a nice variety of various annuals and perennials. It always looked nice. It was always well-maintained. But it was never striking. It never jumped out at you. This day, it did. It had been planted with rose bushes and was ablaze with hundreds of beautiful blossoms. The park crew has done a wonderful job with this beautiful spot in our city this year, as in the past.

The placement of that bed is perfect for roses. Unlike much of the rest of the park, it gets a lot of sunlight during the day. Looking back, way back, I remember when the park was a test garden for the famous Jackson and Perkins Rose Co., then in Newark, New York. All those trees that we now appreciate so much were saplings, and the roses grew well. But as those trees began to cover the whole park with shade, the roses did not do well. By the early 1950s we saw the beds give way to annuals at first, and then a lot of perennials. Remembering those days is, I guess, why I was so pleased to see that circle of roses.