Cosentino: Your roses need your attention

Before I get into caring for your rose plants to prepare them for overwintering, I need to make a comment about one of my favorite places in Auburn, Hoopes Park. I have not been there very much this summer, and as I walked around the whole park a few evenings ago, I was very pleasantly surprised at the flowerbed behind the clubhouse, the garden with the fountain. For the past several years it has been planted with a nice variety of various annuals and perennials. It always looked nice. It was always well-maintained. But it was never striking. It never jumped out at you. This day, it did. It had been planted with rose bushes and was ablaze with hundreds of beautiful blossoms. The park crew has done a wonderful job with this beautiful spot in our city this year, as in the past.
The placement of that bed is perfect for roses. Unlike much of the rest of the park, it gets a lot of sunlight during the day. Looking back, way back, I remember when the park was a test garden for the famous Jackson and Perkins Rose Co., then in Newark, New York. All those trees that we now appreciate so much were saplings, and the roses grew well. But as those trees began to cover the whole park with shade, the roses did not do well. By the early 1950s we saw the beds give way to annuals at first, and then a lot of perennials. Remembering those days is, I guess, why I was so pleased to see that circle of roses.
Now for the subject at hand: Preparing your rose bushes for the long winter ahead and getting them ready for a great start in the spring. Roses are special. They’re just like our children. The ones that need the most care are the ones we give the most attention to. And, just like all of our children, they need a lot of care. Let’s face it: If we have a bed of them, one that we have been nurturing for years, and one rose dies, it is not just the loss of the plant, but searching for a replacement, one of the same variety, and one that will not take forever to catch up to the size of the rest of them.
Many of our rose varieties produce a lot of hips, or rose seed pods. I have only one that gives me a lot of them. A bush full of them adds a lot of color as winter sets in, and before the birds get them. I’m OK with sharing them. If you are lucky enough to have such a bush, take the time to remove the dead and dying petals to prevent mold and disease from detracting from the hips. By the way, if you have a lot of hips, making them into jelly is easy. You will have to look into some old cookbooks for a recipe, or look online.
If you are still fertilizing — stop. It is best to have stopped fertilizing in this area about the middle of August. That is about the time that you need to begin preparing the plants for winter. Fertilizing, like pruning before the first frost, may promote new growth, which will probably not survive the winter anyway. Now is a good time to pick off any dead or dying leaves, especially any showing signs of disease. Do not drop them on the ground. As matter of fact, rake up all matter on the ground. Get rid of it. Consider mulching up around the base of each plant.
Right now is a good time to transplant any bushes that you would like to move and to plant new dormant roses or potted roses that are at bargain prices this time of the year. Next week, all about pruning your roses.
Be well. Wear your mask.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.