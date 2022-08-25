Cosentino:

I know, I seldom go for the Latin (botanical) names of plants and flowers, but I thought I would get you thinking about this beautiful flower. This native of the temperate zones of North and South America is named after the Greek God of the Sun, Helios. Add to that the Greek word for flower, Anthos, put them together and you have Helianthus – The Sunflower. The full name is Helianthus annuus and you have it all, an annual flower of the sun. Varieties of this beautiful plant that grows in our home gardens, can reach twelve feet in height; with flowers as large as eight or more inches. Got to have a ladder to pick this one.

Of course, the word sunflower recalls those lovely blossoms in our garden or that we see this time of year in every farmer’s market we visit. As you drive around Cayuga County fields of them seem to be everywhere. Those fields grow flowers that will seldom see a flower shop or farmer’s market, they are grown for some of the other many other uses of the sunflower, primarily the manufacturer of sunflower oil and for use as birdfeed.

The list of uses of Sunflower seeds is long. We buy it in small packets, either raw or roasted and salted, to snack on. Sunflower seeds can be processed into a peanut butter alternative, sunflower butter. Some Native American uses, such as in medical ointments, as dyes and body paint are not in general use. Today bird seed, cooking oil and in the manufacture of margarine and biodiesel are where we most frequently see it. In some countries, sunflower oil was used as lamp fuel. It smelled up the house, but it was cheaper than kerosene.

If you really want to see fields of Sunflowers you have to go to Kansas, The Sunflower State. I think that one of the most fascinating facts about this plant is its heliotropism. There we go again another fancy word. But remember Helios was the God of the Sun. Join it with the Latin word tropism, which means “Leaning toward. Have you ever noticed, when you see the flowers in your garden at dawn, the blossoms are all facing east and as the day goes on they slowly turn so that at dusk they are facing west, looking at the sunset. And by morning the flowers are looking east to face the new sunrise. That is heliotropism. As the flowers mature, they face east throughout the day.

And just as we appreciate the beauty and the many uses of this beautiful flower. In some areas of our country, think of it as a weed, a weed worse than we think of about Dandelions and chick weed. Not only do the plants compete for the little water that is available, they crowd the crop and they compete for nutrients in the soil.

Let’s move away from all this seriousness and have some fun. Let’s make table arrangement with Sunflowers. We will make a tall vase arrangement with Sunflowers and some other available flowers. If you do not happen to have a garden full of Sunflowers, go down to the Auburn Farmer’s Market across from Curley’s on State Street. It is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from about eight until two. Bob Horsford’s table is at the far end, and he always has a nice selection of Sunflowers in different sizes and often in interesting colors, as well as bunches of glads. He has great veggies, too.

Once home take a vase, around ten to twelve inches tall and four to five wide. So, you do not just happen to have such a vase? An attractive water pitcher will do. Now, prepare the vase. The easiest is to, using Scotch tape, make a grid across the top of the container. The spaces should be about half an inch across. You can also loosely fill the vase with evergreens from around the house or you can fill it with marbles. Add a few greens as background and begin adding your sunflowers. Remember that the first flower should be one and a half times the height of the vase. Once you have six, eight or ten stems in, move them around so they are evenly spaced. Now is the time that you can fill in with any number of other flowers from the market or the garden.

Be well. Enjoy the waning days of summer.