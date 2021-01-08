COVID-19 makes Auburn woman's cancer battle that much lonelier

Editor's note: This is the second story in a miniseries about people in the Cayuga County area whose lives have changed significantly due to COVID-19. Whether it was their health, job, relationships or something else that changed, these people ended the ravaging year that was 2020 in a much different place than they began it. Stories will continue to run in The Citizen's news and Lake Life sections.
Barb Bonilla knew she would spend 2020 battling cancer. But she didn't know how lonely that battle would be.
Barb, 64, of Auburn, began medical treatment for breast cancer last year. A mastectomy was scheduled for May at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.
Then, in March, the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the U.S.
The hospital bumped the surgery to April, she told The Citizen, in anticipation of the virus taking up beds. With that good news, however, came the bad: Barb would be alone for almost her entire hospital stay. Like most medical facilities, St. Joseph's restricted visitation during the pandemic. Her husband, Steve, was only allowed at her bedside for an hour after the surgery was completed.
"I didn't have anyone to talk to. It was very difficult," she said. "Very lonely."
That wasn't the last time Barb's treatment would feel so isolating.
Next came chemotherapy at Health Central in Auburn, where Steve dropped her off every other week, and then every week, for five months. Each time Barb had to walk out of the building alone, woozy from the treatment itself and the Benadryl for its side effects. She had to struggle not to fall down the stairs. In this "fog," as she describes it, sometimes she feels like she missed her whole summer.
Barb tried to share what she was going through with family and friends, calling from the hospital bed and taking pictures from the infusion chair. But their words of support would have had more warmth coming from them in person, she said. Likewise, her loved ones might have better understood the pain of her treatment, or losing her hair, if they could have been in her presence.
"Cancer itself is a very scary thing, and then to not be able to share it — you need that physical presence from people," she said. "No one knows what you're really going through unless they're there."
In October, Barb had to return to the hospital for two days due to a chemosensitivity infection. At that point COVID-19 transmission rates were so low that Steve was allowed to visit, which made her stay "much more tolerable," she said. Meanwhile, scans revealed that Barb's cancer was in remission. But her doctors scheduled her for five weeks of radiation to remove any last malignant cells.
As she received that treatment five days a week, the pandemic began flooding hospitals again. When Steve required a heart catheterization in November, this time it was his wife who couldn't visit him.
Her radiation concluded, Barb was able to celebrate Christmas cancer-free. But because cases of the virus continue spiking, she still can't fully reconnect with the people she missed last year. One of her three sons tested positive before the holiday, and one of her three daughters works with someone who recently did. Barb has to take increased precautions, she noted, being immunocompromised.
Along with her family and friends, Barb has also missed her church. She and Steve are born-again Christians, and attended services three times a week before the pandemic. So talking with her pastor and praying with her congregation in person would have provided her more strength during her battle with cancer, she said. Through her faith, though, she could still feel an important source of support.
"I know that physically God wasn't with me," she said. "But God was there."
