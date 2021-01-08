COVID-19 makes Auburn woman's cancer battle that much lonelier

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next came chemotherapy at Health Central in Auburn, where Steve dropped her off every other week, and then every week, for five months. Each time Barb had to walk out of the building alone, woozy from the treatment itself and the Benadryl for its side effects. She had to struggle not to fall down the stairs. In this "fog," as she describes it, sometimes she feels like she missed her whole summer.

Barb tried to share what she was going through with family and friends, calling from the hospital bed and taking pictures from the infusion chair. But their words of support would have had more warmth coming from them in person, she said. Likewise, her loved ones might have better understood the pain of her treatment, or losing her hair, if they could have been in her presence.

"Cancer itself is a very scary thing, and then to not be able to share it — you need that physical presence from people," she said. "No one knows what you're really going through unless they're there."

In October, Barb had to return to the hospital for two days due to a chemosensitivity infection. At that point COVID-19 transmission rates were so low that Steve was allowed to visit, which made her stay "much more tolerable," she said. Meanwhile, scans revealed that Barb's cancer was in remission. But her doctors scheduled her for five weeks of radiation to remove any last malignant cells.