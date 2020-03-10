Creative Minds Montessori: Come see what we're all about

“Education is a natural process carried out by the child and is not acquired by listening to words, but by experiences in the environment.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
What is Montessori? You may have heard about this method of learning, but what exactly is it?
At Creative Minds Montessori, the focus is on developing every aspect of the child — physical, social, emotional and cognitive. These elements make up what Dr. Maria Montessori called the “whole child.” Many of the lessons that our Montessori teachers present impart valuable life skills that will serve your child for their lifetime.
Our traditional Montessori environments offer our students a hands-on approach to learning, paired with the freedom to explore and learn at their own pace. Our classrooms, with their strong sense of community, led by certified Montessori teachers who serve as mentors and guides, foster within students a "habit of academic excellence." Our teachers focus on asking questions that inspire students to inquire, analyze and evaluate as fully engaged learners.
The children at Creative Minds Montessori begin their journey in the primary classrooms, choosing concrete tools to explore subjects that spark their interest. In the elementary classrooms, our students move from the more concrete world of their primary years to a more abstract world that leads them to question, "why?"
Our classrooms offer a rich environment designed to be explored by the children. Our rooms are carefully prepared to promote a strong sense of order. This creates an environment that encourages natural and spontaneous learning. The Montessori materials and curriculum are structured to meet the needs of the children at every stage of their development.
To enhance a global perspective, German is included in our curriculum, as is geography and multicultural education. There is also a special focus on studies of the natural world, music and art.
You have free articles remaining.
The benefits of Montessori, with emphasis on independent learning and the warm, supportive community, continue to be important as children progress in their education. With Montessori materials developed by Maria Montessori herself more than 100 years ago, her educational philosophies have stood the test of time, building self-directed and confident learners all over the world.
Choosing a Montessori education for your child is a good step toward helping them become an independent and happy adult. Creative Minds Montessori is dedicated to nurturing the development of each child’s unique potential. Our program is a compassionate, harmonious place where children, teachers and parents gather to inspire a love of learning and discovery.
At Creative Minds Montessori, we pride ourselves in a very close-knit community of parents, students and staff. We have a very active school board, some of whom volunteer in class, create fundraisers and plan field trips and events. CMMS will hold an open house for interested parents from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. Parents will have the opportunity to learn about the methodology and principles of Montessori education, and the teachers will answer questions and show parents the classrooms while the children interact with the classroom environment.
What you will learn:
• What makes a Montessori education unique?
• What will students learn in preschool and elementary?
• How is lower elementary different from kindergarten?
• What are the expectations for students?
We will answer these questions and many more!
Whether you are looking for this year, next year or the future, whether you’re already familiar with Montessori, curious or just “heard about it” and have a few questions — come see what we’re all about. We’d love to help!
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.