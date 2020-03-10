Creative Minds Montessori: Come see what we're all about

Our classrooms offer a rich environment designed to be explored by the children. Our rooms are carefully prepared to promote a strong sense of order. This creates an environment that encourages natural and spontaneous learning. The Montessori materials and curriculum are structured to meet the needs of the children at every stage of their development.

To enhance a global perspective, German is included in our curriculum, as is geography and multicultural education. There is also a special focus on studies of the natural world, music and art.

The benefits of Montessori, with emphasis on independent learning and the warm, supportive community, continue to be important as children progress in their education. With Montessori materials developed by Maria Montessori herself more than 100 years ago, her educational philosophies have stood the test of time, building self-directed and confident learners all over the world.

Choosing a Montessori education for your child is a good step toward helping them become an independent and happy adult. Creative Minds Montessori is dedicated to nurturing the development of each child’s unique potential. Our program is a compassionate, harmonious place where children, teachers and parents gather to inspire a love of learning and discovery.