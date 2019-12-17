“Do not tell them how to do it. Show them how to do it and do not say a word. If you tell them, they will watch your lips move. If you show them, they will want to do it themselves.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
What is Curriculum Night? I’m glad you asked! Curriculum Night is an evening set aside to support our Creative Minds Montessori School families’ understanding of the knowledge and skills their child is learning.
During my years teaching, I observed an interesting trend. Many parents intentionally chose a Montessori education for their child, but after the child began attending, they questioned and doubted everything that makes the Montessori method special. It was as if they wanted the results of Montessori without the “Montessori-ness” that makes us different from traditional schooling. We, as CMMS teachers, decided that a Curriculum Night would be absolutely necessary to address this.
Our teachers host this evening informally within their classrooms and set up the environment to showcase many of the beautiful works. During this evening, our CMMS teachers share the many ways in which they promote their child’s development and learning in all areas of our curriculum.
At our Curriculum Night, we asked our parents to be a child for one evening. Asking grownups to get down on their knees so that their exploration of the classroom is from the perspective of a small child may cause some giggles, but it’s an active way for them to tap into how the environment will look and feel to their children. Suddenly, the beautiful sense of order and accessibility becomes clear and you get a better idea of how your child actually works with the Montessori materials. As we explained the rationale of certain Montessori works to our parents, we could almost see the light bulb go off over their heads. “A ha!” they would say. “Now I understand why the children tweeze corn!”
Sometimes it’s really just that simple. When you explain why you’re doing something the way you are, parents become your supporters rather than challengers. Montessori instructors have a unique opportunity as educators of the parents, as well as the children. The goal being that the student will get so much more out of the Montessori experience if it is supported not only in the school, but also in the home.
We consider parent education to be one of our most important responsibilities. We educate parents and empower them to take a more active role in their own child’s education growth and development. A knowledgeable parent can present a better prepared child each day to school, a child who is accustomed to the working of the classroom environment because the child comes from a similarly prepared environment at home. It is a great challenge to educate parents so that they both understand the value of what they are receiving, and to have the ability to communicate to others what their family is experiencing. However, it is a challenge worth undertaking because families benefit, schools benefit, and most of all, our children benefit.
At CMMS, we believe that parents and teachers are partners in education. When parents and teachers work together, students simply perform better and their attitudes toward school are more positive. My hope is that parents leave our Curriculum Night with the feeling that everyone shares the goals of helping their child learn and feel successful, and that their children are in a safe, happy and caring environment!