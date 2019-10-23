"Peace is what every human being is craving for, and it can be brought about by humanity, through the child.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
Each time we turn on the news, we are met with hostility, sorrow or unfairness happening somewhere on Earth. People all around us are going through some very chaotic times. The problems we see are not new: addiction, greed, violence, prejudice and war. How do we teach our children to be happy, compassionate and loving people in a world where they are constantly being shown that competition, violence and materialism makes you a powerful person? On occasion we speak out, and every now and then we remain silent.
Our children are vulnerable to taking on this sadness and making it their own, forever changing how they look at the world. Only by first being peaceful, loving and calm can we bring greater peace, love and wisdom to the world around us.
In my heart, I would like to believe that mindsets are shifting. I would like to believe that we can all be a part of something new that is more in tune with the ways of nature — more balanced, holistic, compassionate, creative, loving and wise. But how do we begin?
Simply put: Peace must begin within each one of us first. We are the source!
Maria Montessori believed that the root of peace lie in the education we give our children. She believed that only when children are intentionally taught global citizenship, respect for diversity and personal responsibility will they have the strength to refuse to blindly follow their leaders into war. If we neglect the spiritual and moral education of our children, we do it at our own risk.
Having lived through two world wars, Maria Montessori was a strong advocate for peace. Her vision and goal was the reconstruction of society and the establishment of world peace through education. She established the study of cosmic education for the child from 6 to 12 years of age, since she could see that in meeting the needs of the child, the needs of the world would also be met. Cosmic education is the child’s gradual discovery, throughout the whole of childhood, of all things on earth and how they are interconnected, in the past, in the present and in the future. For her efforts, Maria Montessori was nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize.
How can we help educate our children to become peaceful citizens?
You have free articles remaining.
• Urge your school to establish or strengthen peace education and conflict resolution programs.
• Take a stand against violence in your community.
• Work for changes that will support peace, justice, human rights and the environment.
• Make room for peace at home. Outer peace begins with inner peace. Children (and adults) need a place that gives them a sense of privacy and peace, and that serves as a refuge for times when hurt or angry feelings might lead to violent words or actions.
• Help children become comfortable with the people in your community who need help: the elderly, the disabled, the poor.
• Help children find active ways of working for peace, the preservation of the natural world, the relief of human suffering or other concerns. Organizations like Kids Can Make a Difference, Free the Children or Roots and Shoots are awesome places to start!
Peace depends on us! And the children depend on us!
Creative Minds Montessori, SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the Heroin Epidemic Action League are coming together at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, for a candlelight service, conversation and song to promote peace in our community. We invite you all to join us at the church for this community-wide peace event, with our children at the center, to guide us and lead us peacefully and lovingly into the holiday season.