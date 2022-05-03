Creative Minds Montessori: Empathy in a time of war

“An education capable of saving humanity is no small undertaking; it involves the spiritual development of man, the enhancement of his value as an individual, and the preparation of young people to understand the times in which they live.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

At Creative Minds Montessori School, empathy it is built into our very fabric. We do not teach empathy so much as we model empathy. It is inherent in all our classrooms as a foundational piece of our Montessori curriculum. Modeling empathy for our children is a worthwhile investment, not only for their own futures, but for the world they will inherit.

Dr. Maria Montessori believed that it is the duty of every person to work toward and be part of something great. This not only serves our individual interests but those of all humanity. Her belief, that the understanding of others’ emotions is necessary for building and maintaining relationships, is a core value at Creative Minds Montessori. Empathy, or the ability to see and appreciate what another person is feeling or experiencing, is also an important part of being a friend and getting along with others.

The teachers at Creative Minds Montessori model empathy to the students, as well as other teachers and parents. Children observe empathy in this way and absorb it into their own behaviors. When empathy is repeatedly demonstrated by our teachers in the classroom, it helps to set the culture of the learning environment and it sets an expectation for the way one treats others.

This past February, when our elementary students heard about the war in Ukraine, we saw their empathy in action. Our students were confused and upset that people could hurt other people so badly. The thought of it was difficult to wrap their heads around. They quickly decided to focus on a solution, not the problem. They knew they had to help the people of Ukraine somehow.

After some brainstorming, they came up with "Coins for Ukraine." The children would ask people to donate their spare change, since they figured this would be something most people could participate in. But they didn't stop there! They also started to think it would be helpful to gather donations of medical supplies, so they rolled up their sleeves and went to work!

One thing led to another, and we decided to approach our neighbors Lindsay Nocilly, Phil Bauso and Susan Dwyer from the Cayuga County Office Building with our ideas. They graciously decided to partner with us and immediately went to work gathering donations. We were blown away by their generosity!

And just when we thought we had done all we could, one of our youngest elementary students, Josephine Kloiber, decided to do something special in her own way to help raise money. She designed, made and sold bracelets (with the help of her friends at Creative Minds Montessori). More than 100 bracelets were made, raising over $1,000.00.

With Josephine's effort and donations from Creative Minds Montessori and Cayuga County offices, the children have to date raised $1,379.08. Josephine and her family visited SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, where they presented a check (with more to come!) to the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic and delivered more than 15 bags of medical supplies — and they aren't stopping yet.

Good things happen when people come together!

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

