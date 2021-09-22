Creative Minds Montessori: Following the child

"Follow the child, they will show you what they need to do, what they need to develop in themselves, and what area they need to be challenged in.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
You will often hear Montessorians use the phrase “follow the child” — but what does that actually mean? “Follow the child” does not mean let the child do whatever they want, whenever they want. It is acknowledging that each child has their own path and that we need to take into account what their natural tendencies are, then use these tendencies to build a relationship with the child. Rather than imposing our idea of what we think the child should learn and when, we follow the child by watching them, listening to them and guiding them in the right direction.
This is such an important point, and a primary reason why observation is so crucial at Creative Minds Montessori. As Montessori guides, we are trained to constantly observe the children in our classrooms. We pay careful attention to the interests and activities to which they are naturally drawn, and we monitor their understanding and development of skills. We then use this level of ability as our guide. Since each child has their own developmental timetable, we simply cannot know where they are at if we are not constantly observing them.
Maria Montessori’s philosophy of “following the child” is one place where Montessori differs considerably from traditional education. Rather than following a designated curriculum, where every child learns the same things at the same time, Montessori schools use a more flexible approach. If there are 20 children in a classroom, there may be 20 different paths being followed in terms of order and repetition of lessons.
So how does a Montessori teacher juggle all of this?
While in our 3-6 primary environment at Creative Minds, our students are free to choose work from carefully selected and beautifully displayed materials. With such enticing materials and lessons, some children may have difficulties choosing work. At that point, the teacher may intercede to help the child make a routine of choosing work. However, Dr. Maria Montessori taught us that the child instinctively knows what they need to do and in my almost 25 years of teaching, I have seen this proven over and over again. A child will take out a work, struggle with it and put it away, only to take it back out (sometimes dozens of times) in order to master it — all this without the involvement of a teacher.
Does “following the child” change as the child gets older? I believe it does. I believe that as the child enters the 6-12 age range, there needs to be a balance between following the child’s own interests and making sure that they learn necessary information.
At the elementary level at Creative Minds, we implement work plans that allow our students to self-direct their learning with the ultimate goal of being self-sufficient. With help from our teachers, a work plan is developed where the children are able to utilize and plan their work. It is organized to fit the Montessori environment and includes all the different academic areas of the classroom. Depending on the independence level of the child, a child who is less independent would work with the teacher to fill in a daily work plan, discussing what work needed to be completed, while a child with more independent work habits might use a weekly or monthly plan.
With the work plan in hand, the child then has a guide from which to choose their work. The child and teacher meet as work is completed and then it is crossed off the work plan and signed by a teacher. Crossing off a completed work helps give the child a sense of completion. By using work plans at Creative Minds, our students are practicing a lifelong skill that will help them to organize and plan their work.
Children in our lower and upper elementary classrooms are still able to complete work at their own pace, and repeat it when necessary, and our teachers continue to spend time every day observing and making sure that the work on the shelves meets all of our children's needs. In addition, if a child needs more time in a particular area, we have the freedom to give them the time to really explore. Once they have mastered a skill, we give our students the opportunity to learn more about the concept through extensions or present the child with a more complex, related work to build upon their knowledge.
At Creative Minds Montessori, we provide the opportunities to learn, grow and develop in a safe and carefully prepared environment. Our school honors the child, considering both their current development and their future needs. We respect each student and their natural progression, while honoring their spirit and independence. Come see what we’re all about!
