Creative Minds Montessori: Following the child

"Follow the child, they will show you what they need to do, what they need to develop in themselves, and what area they need to be challenged in.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

You will often hear Montessorians use the phrase “follow the child” — but what does that actually mean? “Follow the child” does not mean let the child do whatever they want, whenever they want. It is acknowledging that each child has their own path and that we need to take into account what their natural tendencies are, then use these tendencies to build a relationship with the child. Rather than imposing our idea of what we think the child should learn and when, we follow the child by watching them, listening to them and guiding them in the right direction.

This is such an important point, and a primary reason why observation is so crucial at Creative Minds Montessori. As Montessori guides, we are trained to constantly observe the children in our classrooms. We pay careful attention to the interests and activities to which they are naturally drawn, and we monitor their understanding and development of skills. We then use this level of ability as our guide. Since each child has their own developmental timetable, we simply cannot know where they are at if we are not constantly observing them.