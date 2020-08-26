Creative Minds Montessori: Happy 150th birthday, Maria!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our care of the child should be governed, not by the desire to make him learn things, but by the endeavor always to keep burning within him that light which is called intelligence.” — Maria Montessori

Many people know about Montessori schools, or the Montessori method, but not many people know that Maria Montessori was real. Today, we’re going to talk about Maria Montessori the person!

Maria Montessori has been one of the most groundbreaking childhood educators of the 20th century. She gave birth to a pioneering method of childhood education that has survived virtually unchanged in its essential features for over 120 years!

On Aug. 31, 1870, Maria Montessori was born into a well-educated middle-class family in Italy. In spite of the old-school values about women’s roles in society at the time, Maria enrolled in a boy’s technical institute when she was 14. She studied her preferred subjects, math and science, and developed an intense interest in biology. Ignoring her father’s protests, Maria started medical school when she was 18 and graduated as Italy’s first female doctor in 1896.