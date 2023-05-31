Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“We must study the correlation between life and the environment. In nature all is correlated. This is the purpose of nature. Nature is not concerned just with the conservation of individual life or with the betterment of itself. It is a harmony, a plan of construction. Everything fits into the plan: rocks, earth, water, plants, man, etc.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

In Maria Montessori’s book "The Discovery of the Child," she wrote, “At the present time, however, and in the circumstances of modern society, children live very far from nature and have few opportunities of coming into intimate contact with, or having any direct experience of, it. The early childhood years are vitally important for laying the foundations of being environmentally responsible now and in the future.” That was in 1950, years before laptops, iPads and cellphones — I cannot fathom what Dr. Montessori would think about today’s child.

It is tremendously important, now more than ever, that teachers, parents and communities provide opportunities for children to interact with their natural environments. It is vital for them to develop respect and care for the environment. There is no reason young children cannot learn to respect and cherish the environment. As the teachers and adults in their lives, it is our duty to help them develop a positive relationship with the natural world that surrounds them. This will be a lesson that will stay with them for their lifetime and that they can pass on to others.

So ... where do we begin?

Give children experiences. Allow your children to make mud pies in the back yard. Talk to them about the importance of rich, fertile, unpolluted soil. Let your child feel the bark and leaves of a tree. Talk to them about the importance of trees, how they clean the air and provide oxygen for the Earth. Simple nature crafts, (without harm to living things) may also help to bond your child to nature. Be sure to repeat these types of experiences over and over. Maria Montessori genuinely believed that children learn best through repeated exposure to concrete experiences.

Include nature into your child’s outdoor play experience. Simple additions to your child’s swing set, like a bird feeder, a rain gauge or even a small garden or potted plant can help integrate nature and create loads of opportunities for nature discussions!

Plant a garden — and watch for all the pollinators! Pollinators are super important and are considered a keystone species, meaning that many other species depend upon them for their existence — like us!

Express your own feelings about what you enjoy in our natural world. What is your favorite flower? Point out leaves that you think are beautiful. Go searching for your favorite bird. Showing your children your favorites will show them that you also love and respect the natural world — and they will follow your lead.

Model efforts to care for the environment. Pick up litter, collect water in a rain barrel, compost, resist the urge to kill insects and gently bring them outdoors, recycle — and simply explain why. These simple acts will encourage your child to make similar efforts.

Lay in the grass and look up at the sky — and let the conversations begin!

At Creative Minds Montessori, nature studies are seamlessly woven throughout our curriculum. Just this past month, our elementary children designed their own garden addition. They mapped, measured, researched trees, researched vegetables, watched sun patterns, researched rain barrels, removed and rehomed sod, researched natural pest control, tilled, planted and worked like no tomorrow. And do you know what? They loved every minute of it.

Our elementary students, all under the age of 10, were able to draw up a garden expansion proposal, along with a map, a daily care schedule, watering concerns and a work schedule for the summer months, and presented it to the Rev. John Rhode themselves as they walked him through the proposed garden areas.

They used loads of math, botany, biology, language, writing, reading, public speaking, research skills and so much more, simply planting a garden. But the most important thing they accomplished was to find a way to work together and immerse themselves into nature in a way they will never forget.

As you can see, there are lots of great ways to help your child connect with nature, and there are so many benefits that come with doing so. When you start them early, you will foster a love of nature that they will carry with them long into adulthood. Priceless!