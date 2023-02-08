“Following an inner guide, the children will busy themselves with something (different for each) which gives them serenity and joy.” — Dr. Maria Montessori, "The Absorbent Mind"

“Mom! I’m bored!”

These three little words can elicit feelings of defeat, anger, sadness or even guilt in any parent. School is boring. The playground is boring. Soccer practice is boring. My toys are boring. It seems the word “boring” has taken the place of "tired," "sick," "upset" or "hungry" as the single worst adjective in our children’s vocabulary.

And as parents, how do we react? Well, we schedule and over-schedule our children’s lives with sports, dance lessons, music lessons, play dates, arts and crafts all while filling in any leftover gaps with movies, video games, tablets and cellphones. We have come to believe that being bored is a terrible thing. And as parents, we must intervene to help combat boredom. I mean, if our kids are bored, that means their brains aren't being stimulated — or even worse, we are bad parents!

Whoa. Before you start filling your child’s schedule, how about we take a minute or two to actually consider the benefits — yes, you heard me correctly — the benefits of boredom and how to help your child feel good with it.

Step No. 1: Repeat after me, ”Boredom is good!”

So, what if ...

• What if we could change our thinking and embrace boredom as a natural opportunity for our kids to figure out for themselves what to do?

• What if we embraced boredom as something even greater, the beginning of an adventure of the mind, an experience in creating fun where fun isn't obvious?

• What if we treat boredom as a skill, one as important as anything else they will learn in the first several years of life

• What if we remove our own value judgements and trust that there is value in the play brought about by boredom?

These were just some of the thoughts brought up in The Montessori-Minded Mom’s blog, “Is Boredom Bad for Kids?” and I have to agree — what if ...

There have been many clinical studies on the effects of boredom in children and the research is clear. Boredom is a wonderful thing, and here’s why:

• Boredom increases your child’s creativity.

• Boredom enhances your child’s problem-solving skills.

• Boredom can heighten your child’s self-esteem.

• Boredom helps your child deal with discomfort.

• Boredom leads to better learning.

• Boredom increases your child’s intellectual curiosity.

• Boredom helps your child self-soothe and trust in themselves and their abilities.

So where do we begin? Well, how about this: Go outside without electronics and explore nature. The fresh air and exercise will do everyone good. Or this: Don’t overschedule. It can be that simple. When we fill our child’s time with external stimuli, it teaches them to depend on other things, other people, other situations to provide fulfillment for themselves. By allowing them to be bored, we turn the tables, we do nothing, and we let our children simply figure it out.

As parents, you are role models for your children. How about empathizing with your child’s boredom? Talking about boredom can help. As adults, we know sometimes being bored is difficult. Let your child know that you understand how they feel because you have felt the same way. Tell them it is hard to know what to do sometimes. Tell them that you believe in them, that you admire their ability to figure things out. Give them a smile or a hug, then end with, “You’ve got this!”

I guess the most important takeaway is that boredom isn’t time wasted. Your child’s brain gets to recover from an all-too-overstimulated world we live in and become less reliant on you or electronics as their source of fun and excitement. It will do them, and you, a world of good.