Creative Minds Montessori: Natural and logical consequences

“The child has a mind able to absorb knowledge. He has the power to teach himself.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
When you visit a Montessori classroom for the first time, you might wonder what magic spell has been cast upon these young children, making them so calm and self-directed. However, another person might look at that same class and be confused by the children’s independence, wondering where the discipline is. Are these children just doing as they please?
Montessori, when done well, is a beautiful blend and perfect balance of freedom and structure. At Creative Minds Montessori, our teachers understand that maintaining the delicate balance is one of the most challenging and rewarding aspects of their job — and it is upon that foundation of freedom and structure that the child builds discipline.
Discipline is what helps children construct themselves into conscientious citizens of the world. Positive and effective discipline is based on the concept of consequence. A consequence is the negative or positive outcome of a person’s actions. Children prefer positive outcomes that work for them. By pointing out or creating consequences, we can persuade children to choose appropriate behaviors.
In Montessori, "natural" and "logical" consequences tend to dominate over more traditional discipline like time-outs. The theory being that traditional punishments tend to teach children not to do something because we say so. Consequences, however, teach them why we say so in the first place (natural), that every action has a reaction (logical) and that while we have the power to choose, we must also accept the consequence for that choice. This may seem like basic common sense, but it takes a bit of practice to learn how to use natural and logical consequences effectively.
The phrase "natural consequences" essentially just means consequences that are the result of a child's own actions, without enforcement by the teacher or parent. Forget your umbrella in the rain? Natural consequence: You will get wet. Water a plant? Natural consequence: The plant will grow and live. Drop a glass on the floor? Natural consequence: It will break and you will have to clean it up.
As adults we've experienced these natural consequences, and it's how we've learned important lessons. As parents, however, we often shield our children from these consequences. We remind them of their jackets, homework and lunches. We carry their dishes for them because we fear they won’t be careful enough to do it themselves.
But what if we didn't? What if, as long as the child was not at risk for injury, we stopped doing all of this and let them experience the consequences for themselves? Allowing for the natural consequence takes the power struggle between parent and child off the table, empowers the child by letting them make decisions for themselves and, ultimately, teaches the lesson in a way that has a lasting impact. It’s a win-win-win situation!
Logical consequences are those implemented by an adult (typically a parent or teacher), and are directly related to the child’s action. For example, if your child spills their snack on the floor, remind them where the dustpan is and ask them to clean it up. It’s not a punishment. The use of logical consequences is aimed at creating discipline by influencing your child’s actions.
What’s really important is to remember the aim of a logical consequence is creating a learning opportunity that is directly connected to the behavior. It is not to have the child apologize for having done something wrong, but to give them an opportunity to recognize an error that they can avoid in the future. We must be careful and never shame the child, and we should present the situation in such a way that the child is not defined by the behavior. The behavior is simply something the child did that we would like to teach them not to do, and nothing more.
So, next time your child refuses to do their homework, let them face the teacher on their own the next morning. They want to go play in cold weather without their hat and gloves? Remind them that they will be waiting if they change their mind.
We must keep in mind that natural and logical consequences often take time and patience. While they are typically the best course of action for building resilient children in the long run, only rely on them when you are willing to fully commit. If you give in halfway through, the teaching opportunity is lost, so resist the urge to step in and help your child.
Our goal as Montessori teachers and parents is to nurture independent, productive citizens of the world. The purpose of defining and understanding natural and logical consequences is to motivate and allow children to make responsible decisions, not to force their submission.
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.