Creative Minds Montessori: Natural and logical consequences

What’s really important is to remember the aim of a logical consequence is creating a learning opportunity that is directly connected to the behavior. It is not to have the child apologize for having done something wrong, but to give them an opportunity to recognize an error that they can avoid in the future. We must be careful and never shame the child, and we should present the situation in such a way that the child is not defined by the behavior. The behavior is simply something the child did that we would like to teach them not to do, and nothing more.

So, next time your child refuses to do their homework, let them face the teacher on their own the next morning. They want to go play in cold weather without their hat and gloves? Remind them that they will be waiting if they change their mind.

We must keep in mind that natural and logical consequences often take time and patience. While they are typically the best course of action for building resilient children in the long run, only rely on them when you are willing to fully commit. If you give in halfway through, the teaching opportunity is lost, so resist the urge to step in and help your child.

Our goal as Montessori teachers and parents is to nurture independent, productive citizens of the world. The purpose of defining and understanding natural and logical consequences is to motivate and allow children to make responsible decisions, not to force their submission.

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

