Creative Minds Montessori: Students lend hand to Australia

“There must be provision for the child to have contact with nature; to understand and appreciate the order, the harmony and the beauty in nature.” — Maria Montessori

Children who learn from the natural world come to understand the needs of the natural world and their impact on it. They often become stewards of the earth and ambassadors for it. A sense of calm and peacefulness can overcome a child who is immersed in the natural world.

At Creative Minds Montessori School, we believe our children need direct personal experiences to fully understand the world around them. By exploring the relationships between the plants and animals in their environment, they discover their own role in these relationships. Nature’s materials awaken a child’s senses in ways that even our classroom materials cannot.

Montessori’s Cosmic Curriculum allows for exploration and appreciation of nature. It helps the child understand the connections between the world’s biodiversity and themselves while encouraging them to explore life through spontaneous nature observation, discovery and discussion. This nature study-influenced work integrates seamlessly into the Montessori curriculum through botany, zoology, preservation of the Earth and other scientific concepts, such as the study of weather and the universe as a whole.