Creative Minds Montessori: Teaching during traumatic times

• Get in the rhythm. Summer schedules can get more than a little crazy during a “normal” year — throw a pandemic in the mix, and we find ourselves starting to loosen up on routines like bedtime, dinner time and household chores. Unfortunately, that can make the start of a school year a little bit unsettling. Believe me, children love routine. Consistency is a big part of the Montessori school experience. If you can, get your child on the school routine rhythm as summer begins to wind down. Be sure your child gets to bed early enough to adjust to the school day wake-up time.

• Plan your school day routine ... whatever it is. Sit down with your child ahead of time and plan out and talk about the routine for school days. Having a solid routine mapped out and getting your child involved with it will help the school year go smoothly. The more you involve your child in the routine, the better. The more you encourage them to do things themselves, the better. It’s a great way to exercise the autonomy that will be nurtured and encouraged by the Montessori philosophy.