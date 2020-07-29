Creative Minds Montessori: Teaching during traumatic times

“We shall walk together on this path of life, for all things are part of the universe and are connected with each other to form one whole unity.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
With the start of the school year just around the corner, I’m willing to bet there’s a bit of uneasiness and uncertainty as to what lies ahead. The past few months have been nothing short of traumatic, and with the pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, the trauma will continue.
Many years ago, Dr. Maria Montessori began to suspect that traumatic experiences in childhood could damage the structure and physiology of the child’s developing brain. She felt these experiences could cause significant cognitive, emotional and social consequences in children. At the time, however, Maria did not have the medical technology to prove her theory. But today’s neurologists have, stating her meticulous records and observations showed that trauma indeed causes defects in the child that just may be permanent.
As a result, Maria Montessori devoted her life to the creation of prepared Montessori environments “designed to safeguard children from, and heal children of, the destructive effects of adverse childhood experiences.” Her first schools were frequently referred to as "healing schools" by distinguished members of the medical profession. Today, traditional, authentic, Montessori environments still have the capacity to heal children suffering from the effects of early childhood trauma.
For young children who have experienced or continually experience trauma, Dr. Montessori believed that supportive, loving and strong relationships are vital to their ability to heal and to learn. At Creative Minds Montessori, our curriculum follows Maria Montessori’s direct experience in working with young children impacted by trauma. It has been tested and approved by our students time and time again while providing the tools our teachers need to help the children build and develop the skills to successfully express themselves socially and emotionally.
Our CMMS teachers can tip the scale toward success for our students who are suffering from trauma in any of its many forms. Building connections between children and the environment, and strong teacher/child relationships not only motivates our students to do their best, but can alleviate the effects of trauma.
With the likelihood of continued disruption, stress and trauma this coming school year, we would like to offer the following tips that may help lessen the negative impact on our children:
• Talk about it. Starting school this year will be different. “Why aren’t we in our classroom?” “How will we complete our work?” “Will I get to see my friends?” “My teacher?” “Will I get sick?” The list goes on! Regularly talking with your child about what they can expect will go a long way toward easing the anxiety that comes with not knowing. Be open, honest and loving — some of these conversations will be tough.
• Get in the rhythm. Summer schedules can get more than a little crazy during a “normal” year — throw a pandemic in the mix, and we find ourselves starting to loosen up on routines like bedtime, dinner time and household chores. Unfortunately, that can make the start of a school year a little bit unsettling. Believe me, children love routine. Consistency is a big part of the Montessori school experience. If you can, get your child on the school routine rhythm as summer begins to wind down. Be sure your child gets to bed early enough to adjust to the school day wake-up time.
• Plan your school day routine ... whatever it is. Sit down with your child ahead of time and plan out and talk about the routine for school days. Having a solid routine mapped out and getting your child involved with it will help the school year go smoothly. The more you involve your child in the routine, the better. The more you encourage them to do things themselves, the better. It’s a great way to exercise the autonomy that will be nurtured and encouraged by the Montessori philosophy.
• Help boost your child’s confidence. Our children are naturally empathetic, and they can pick up on all sorts of emotional cues. When you show hesitation, worry, or sadness, it might wear down your child’s optimism about school. Focusing on the negative parts of your child’s school day will teach your child to ... focus on the negative parts! Keep all “school talk” brief and pleasant; focus on what went right. This will help your child feel confident and positive.
Remember, every school year at Creative Minds is a brand new adventure, and this one is no different. You can start it off right by planning ahead, preparing your child and making them feel confident about what lies ahead. We’ll take it from there as we have been busy preparing to give them a fun-filled learning journey with their friends, guided by our experienced team of teachers. And if you get off to a rocky start, know that that's OK — we’re here to help!
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.
