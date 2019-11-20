“The child is both a hope and a promise for mankind.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
This time of year inspires many of us to reflect on all that we are grateful for and to look for opportunities to help others. Without a doubt, Thanksgiving and the winter holidays invite us to treasure what we have and to share with those in need.
Giving and receiving are both important aspects of the holiday season. Maria Montessori recognized that expressing gratitude for what we have been given is a demonstration of the human spirit. By encouraging children to give thanks, we support their spiritual development. Giving to others and learning to receive graciously are all part of the inherent goodness and spiritual development of the child that we as teachers at Creative Minds Montessori have the honor to witness and encourage.
However, our students at CMMS are learning that there is something to be thankful for every day of the year, and that there are ways to help those in need during every season. As our students learn about respect and kindness in their everyday interactions and lessons at school, they also learn about civic responsibility and discover how everyone can play an important role in making the world a better place.
Part of the Montessori Peace Curriculum involves teaching children how to express themselves appropriately. On a practical level, helping young children learn how to express appreciation can become the basis for lessons in grace and courtesy. At the beginning of every school year, CMMS teachers spend considerable time engaging our students in Montessori grace and courtesy lessons so that they learn the polite way to greet teachers and friends, how to ask for help and how to use the polite “please” and “thank you” responses that go such a long way when interacting with others.
At Creative Minds Montessori, our students are taught to wait for their turn when someone else is speaking, to offer to hold the door for someone behind them in line, to return classroom works to their place, and to treat everyone the way they would like to be treated. Our students also practice peaceful conflict resolution and they learn to be responsible for their belongings, as well as their words and actions. While these things may seem ordinary and small, they are so important in developing a peaceful and respectful community at school. Learning to care for their classroom, for their classmates and for themselves helps our children gain appreciation for the people, places and things in their lives.
With grace and courtesy lessons firmly under their belts, the students at Creative Minds Montessori are ready to discover how their actions (and interactions) outside of the classroom can have a positive influence. Simple things like sharing a smile or saying hello when walking down the street are ways to extend kindness to others. Little acts of kindness such as these make a big impact. Our children quickly become aware that there are many things they can do to contribute to the world in a positive way; they realize that there are many different types of needs among the people in and around their own communities.
At CMMS, our students learn that all efforts to help others, big or small, are valuable. They become empowered and see that they can, and do, make a positive difference in our world. They realize that when people work together, anything is possible. Working together to better the lives of others is at the very core of Dr. Maria Montessori’s vision of peace through education, and Creative Minds Montessori strives to keep this spirit of gratitude and giving alive throughout every season of the year.
Creative Minds Montessori, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the Heroin Epidemic Action League invite you all to join us at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, for a candlelight service, conversation and song to promote gratitude and peace in our community. Join us at church, 169 Genesee St. for this community-wide event, with our children at the center, to guide us and lead us gratefully, peacefully and lovingly into the holiday season.