"The child who has felt a strong love for his surroundings and for all living creatures, who has discovered joy and enthusiasm in work, gives us reason to hope that humanity can develop in a new direction.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

For 25 years, I have been sharing the life cycle of the butterfly, firsthand, with my students. Watching the larvae (caterpillar) eat and grow is amazing. The larvae eventually make that all important climb to the top of their enclosure and hang in the “J” stage until they form a chrysalis. The chrysalis gradually changes from a golden brown to an almost transparent black color before a perfect painted lady butterfly emerges — all except for our sweet Miggery.

Named after a character in the book "The Tale of Despereaux," Miggery Flower Sow emerged with crumpled wings. They did not straighten when she hung upside down to let her blood pump into them. But boy, could she pump them!

As her brothers and sisters, all 19 of them, fluttered and flew, Miggery walked, tripped, climbed and flapped her misshapen wings as hard as she could. But as hard as she tried, Miggery could not fly.

We knew Migg’s life was at stake. If she could not fly, she could not feed upon the sweet flower nectar. She could not fly south with all the rest of her painted lady family. She could not live alone in the natural world.

But you see, Miggery Flower Sow was not your regular, run-of-the-mill kind of butterfly. This girl had chutzpah! She did not even realize she was different, and Migg embraced every moment of her life and taught us all a thing or two!

The first thing Miggery taught us was responsibility. She depended on the children and me to perform tasks she could not do independently, and we never let her down. We found out her favorite flowers were violets and daisies; she always had a fresh bouquet each morning. She enjoyed unbleached, organic sugar water to wash down the nectar, which we handfed to her upon a cotton ball before lunchtime. When she was full, Miggery walked to the side of her habitat and climbed all the way to the top where she would flap her wings so hard, they made the same sound as a buzzing bee!

The second thing Migg taught us was compassion. Migg was a living creature. She had a brain, a heart and nerve endings! She could feel discomfort under certain circumstances. She could sense our touch. Miggery was very delicate, and we felt motivated to relieve her troubles.

The third thing Migg taught us was to be nonjudgmental. We spoke positively to Miggery and did not focus on her flaws. How we viewed Migg in our world today will be directly related to how successful and happy we will be in the future.

The fourth thing Migg taught us was love. Loving someone, or some butterfly, is to take care of them and to keep them safe. It means you want what is best for them, and will make sacrifices for them. It means you want to spend time with them and you make each other happy. We often sat around Miggery and spent time with her, thinking good thoughts. The children constructed a play yard out of Legos where she could walk freely and safely outside of her enclosure. We drew pictures, showing Migg how much we loved her, and hung them near her enclosure for her to see. I was even known to bring Miggery Flower Sow home, for a fun girlfriend’s sleepover, on weekends!

Miggery Flower Sow made one last climb atop her bouquet of flowers and laid down, falling asleep forever. That is when she taught us the fifth thing: that it is OK to cry. We all need to feel an uncritical acceptance of crying and each and every feeling behind it. We need room, emotionally and physically, to experience the tears and the feelings, and even sometimes, to say goodbye.

Rest in peace, sweet Miggery: May 5, 2023 — May 30, 2023.