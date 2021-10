CFCU Community Credit Union will support Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca with a match of up to $25 per donation made at the union's branch at Tops plaza, 1959 Routes 5 and 20, Waterloo, through Nov. 25.

The union will also donate $25 to CAP Cayuga/Seneca for every person who opens a new account. The union will have a candy jar guessing game for children and a coloring station as well.