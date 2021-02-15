Cuadra: Supporting and maintaining our health during the winter months

What is it about the winter that leaves so many feeling “out of sorts?” It is likely a combination of things, such as shorter days and longer nights, colder temperatures, indulgent holidays, snoozing through alarms and slacking on our exercise goals to snuggle up under lavish blankets. It sounds all too familiar!
As a health care professional, I cannot stress enough the importance of embracing the changes of each passing season, winter included! When we adjust our mindset and behaviors to align with what each season has to offer, we learn to thrive year-round! To keep healthy this winter, here are a few wellness tips to make this winter healthier than your last!
Eating well: Wintertime is often full of over-indulging as we celebrate a steady train of holidays. Question: How do we indulge mindfully? The way we balance meals and snacks never changes, but the foods we incorporate do; therefore, when including indulgences, be mindful of how to include them as parts of meals and snacks throughout the day. Think moderation instead of excess. A well-balanced meal or snack will generally consist of an appropriate combination of portioned protein, fat and carbs with fiber. By using this formula, cravings, overeating and energy crashes are prevented.
On particularly frigid winter days, focus on warming dishes and emphasize seasonal produce. Stews, soups and hot herbal teas are big winners as they comfort through their warming effects in the body; as do warming herbs and spices, such as cinnamon, clove and ginger. Choosing seasonal produce is also vital because they are fresher, have higher nutritional value, and contain specific nutrients and compounds that suit the body's needs for that time of year. For example, many winter root vegetables contain specific nutrients important in supporting immunity to ward off illness, improving circulation and blood flow to keeps us warm, and regulating blood sugar to maintain energy.
Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated is essential to maintaining health, especially during dry, arid winter. Adequate water intake is crucial in regulating body temperature, fighting infection and delivering nutrients from the foods we eat to our cells. A simple way to estimate minimum daily water needs: Divide weight in pounds by two to get minimum daily water intake in ounces. Hit hydration goals by keeping water in sight, like with a brightly colored water bottle, and sip consistently throughout the day to optimize benefits. Juices, caffeinated beverages and sugary drinks do not count toward hydration goals, as they actually dehydrate the body and can be counterproductive to our overall health goals.
Move your body: Staying active not only helps maintain weight, but also supports immunity, emotional well-being, sleep and energy. However, with shorter winter days and sometimes brutal weather, it can be hard to get outside or stick to regular exercise routines. So, take a step back and try prioritizing daily “movement” over “exercise.” Aim to spend more time moving than sitting everyday by setting a daily step goal of 6,000 to 10,000 steps, or taking a 10-minute break every two hours to get up and stretch. Remember, all activity counts, whether vacuuming the house, washing dishes, shoveling snow or running a marathon! Once increased movement becomes habit, incorporating “exercise” can feel less daunting.
Manage stress and sleep: Finding ways to down-regulate our systems is just as vital to everyday health as productivity. Nature conveniently reminds us to stop adding more to our lives with shorter days and provides longer nights for more engagement in relaxation-promoting activities, such as gentle exercises, warm baths or meditation. And while sleeping into the later winter sunrise may be intuitive, we do not want to sacrifice sparse daytime hours by repeatedly hitting the snooze button. Stick to a regulated sleep-wake schedule by going to bed and waking around the same time every day. Without a regular sleep-wake schedule our bodies cannot establish a restful routine, and fatigue will ensue. Best practice: Limit light and distraction before bed and get moving with light exposure upon waking.
Health is a journey, just like the changing of seasons throughout the year. No season is perfect, but it is important to be flexible and find realistic ways to adjust and adapt. What works for one may not work for another, so remember to be kind when embarking on change in understanding that there is more than one way. Aim to embrace what winter has to offer and stay well with a few new tricks in the bag!
Tania M. Cuadra, M.S., INHC, RDN, CDN, is a registered clinical dietitian specializing in functional nutrition therapy for disease prevention and management. She currently offers functional nutrition therapy and education services at The Center in Auburn, where she assists patients in diabetes prevention and management, weight loss and weight management, gastrointestinal disorders and gut health, cardiovascular disease prevention and management, eating disorders, and overall general health and nutrition. For more information, contact The Center at (315) 704-0319 or visit thecenter4wellness.com.