Cuadra: Supporting and maintaining our health during the winter months

What is it about the winter that leaves so many feeling “out of sorts?” It is likely a combination of things, such as shorter days and longer nights, colder temperatures, indulgent holidays, snoozing through alarms and slacking on our exercise goals to snuggle up under lavish blankets. It sounds all too familiar!

As a health care professional, I cannot stress enough the importance of embracing the changes of each passing season, winter included! When we adjust our mindset and behaviors to align with what each season has to offer, we learn to thrive year-round! To keep healthy this winter, here are a few wellness tips to make this winter healthier than your last!

Eating well: Wintertime is often full of over-indulging as we celebrate a steady train of holidays. Question: How do we indulge mindfully? The way we balance meals and snacks never changes, but the foods we incorporate do; therefore, when including indulgences, be mindful of how to include them as parts of meals and snacks throughout the day. Think moderation instead of excess. A well-balanced meal or snack will generally consist of an appropriate combination of portioned protein, fat and carbs with fiber. By using this formula, cravings, overeating and energy crashes are prevented.