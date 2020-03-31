Cuddy: A message to all college seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

That's when I began feeling this intense guilt. Maybe other seniors can attest to this, maybe they can’t. I felt guilty for complaining when, all things considered, I was still extremely well off compared to the vast majority of others not only in the country, but the world. I had my family, I was still able to get a (slightly less exciting) education, and above all else, I still had my health. I quickly tried to bottle up any feelings that told me I deserved something else, that I was entitled to closure when it came to my college career, but that didn’t seem to do anything, either. I was still upset. Yet still, I thought desperately of a way to spin this sudden departure into something less devastating. This is what I came up with.

Welcome to the real world. It’s time to wake up. College feels like it’ll last forever in the moment, the end always seems so far away, but surprise! Time to figure your life out. This pandemic acts as a wake-up call on many fronts. For students who are now “done with college,” I sincerely hope you take this as a lesson that anything can happen, at any time. It is now up to us to structure our lives so that when something as devastating as this does happen, we are as prepared as possible.