Cuevas-Post: Why the Auburn Education Foundation?

There was a time, three or so decades ago, when access to supplies beyond those deemed basic to instruction was a teacher’s dream rarely fulfilled.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District budget for instructional supplies, like those of so many other school districts at the time, could not reach beyond books, basic instructional materials and other classroom necessities. While it is still the practice of many teachers I know, the need to reach into one’s own pockets to ensure that students had the “extras” that make learning fun and equitable was far more prevalent.

Parent-teacher organizations provided field trip experiences that the district was not able to afford. Teachers’ creativity filled the gap. In the early '90s, colleagues at Genesee Elementary School began an after-school homework program on their own, volunteering time, providing snacks and ensuring that any needed time and space was made available to students who lacked them at home. Classroom libraries were filled through Scholastic orders. Money collected through a Saturday morning bottle and can drive, complete with colorful pom-poms waived vigorously to attract the attention of passersby, helped expand the experiences of students who would otherwise not have had the chance.

Imagine the joy at having an unexpected windfall! Yet an extra $25,000 from state funds that needed to be spent within a week was also a mini crisis. This amount of money was not usually available, and therefore not part of a specific budget. The amount of time to spend it wisely was an additional challenge.

There was the generosity of friends and family, whose willingness to volunteer helped to enrich the classroom experience of students. Guy Cosentino, for example, generously donated books, his time and of that of his friends and family, including elected officials, and his cousin, a writer with Sesame Workshop, whom he recruited to be part of the Readers Are Leaders Club. The students learned firsthand how government works by visiting City Hall. Volunteers read to our students, brought classic books for them to own, and listened to the students’ oral reports about these books. Local reporters and newspaper photographers made sure that students expanded their world. Melina Carnicelli and Gwen Webber-McLeod made it possible for a group of fifth graders to attend the Room Full of Sisters, connecting with women, some of whom were well-known while others were barely older than the students. All were able to write and share their personal histories in a supportive public setting.

The stories are endless. However, these experiences were not available to all, but were dependent on the generosity, time and effort of individual teachers and community members, and minimum costs.

As the years passed, the district budget expanded somewhat to include experiences and programs to help equalize access to instruction. The ability of the district to offer enrichment and other non-traditional opportunities were, and remain tied to the budget.

Fast-forward to 2003, the year the Auburn Education Foundation was created. Teachers finally had the opportunity to achieve what seemed impossible years prior. Through instructional grants, teachers could provide the means for students to expand their world. Teachers’ creativity has always been there. With the birth of AEF, they were now free to dream a bit bigger, be a bit more innovative and broaden the number of students who would have access to varied instructional methods, materials and experiences not paid through the district budget.

So, why did I choose AEF? I did, and continue to support AEF because the district budget has limitations; because teachers have no barriers to their commitment to reach all students; because exposing students to experiences enriches their lives; because shared experiences and access to information and resources shrinks the achievement gap; because as an all-volunteer board, 100% of funds go directly to meeting the goals and vision of the foundation; because as a retired educator who began her career nearly 50 years ago, I know the value of the foundation, the commitment of those serving on the board, and the difference that the community makes through its support.

Providing grants to teachers for the implementation of creative and innovative programs is one of the ways in which AEF supports the teachers and students in the Auburn school district. Another very significant way is by honoring Auburn alumni through its Hall of Distinction. The Auburn community should be proud of the quality of the education received by its students (challenges over the years not withstanding), and accomplishments of its alumni. AEF’s annual Hall of Distinction event ensures that the community knows the achievement of students who formally walked through the halls of the local schools. This year’s event will be held on May 20.

The board of directors of the Auburn Education Foundation is ever grateful for the continuous support it receives from the community at large, including active and retired teachers, administrators, the Board of Education, parents and alumni. Such support allows the foundation to be able to make teachers dream of what is possible, and for all students have access to these enriching experiences.

For additional information about AEF, its programs and upcoming events, please visit our website at auburnedfoundation.org or our Facebook page.

Miguelina Cuevas-Post is president of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.

