The Cayuga County-area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts spent time last month learning how good it feels to give back to their community. Local packs and troops in Auburn and surrounding towns were out and about the first two Saturdays in November putting out “Scouting for Food“ flyers on doors. Their fellow Scouts in the outlying areas of Cayuga County were doing the same covering Unions Springs, Fleming, Port Byron and Weedsport. The Scouts were diligent in their distribution of flyers especially in the Auburn area, where there is a large territory to cover with fewer Scouts to handle the load. There were, unfortunately, some areas of both Auburn and town of Owasco that did not get covered as in past years. For those households that did not receive a flyer in any of the Cayuga County areas that would still like to make a food donation, feel free to drop off your donation to any of the food pantries near you.
When all was done, we found that the Scouts had collected for the entire area a total of roughly 7,000 items, which weighs in at approximately 3.5 tons of food that was distributed to local food pantries in Cayuga County area. The food pantries that benefited from Scouting for Food this year were Calvary Food Pantry, Friends Helping Friends Food Pantry, Salvation Army Food Pantry, St. Alphonsus Food Pantry and the Throopsville Community Food Pantry. We would like to thank all the Scouts, leaders and family members that helped make the annual Scouting for Food yet another successful event. We have a great group of Scouts in Cayuga County area and they always stand up to the challenge and brave the possible inclement weather. Also a thank you to St. Alphonsus Church for allowing us once again the use of the parish hall as the distribution center. Thank you to Mrs. Sue Norton for coordinating with the local Auburn area food pantries in the sorting and distribution of the food and for ensuring they had enough volunteers to help at that end of the event. Thank you goes out to the outlying area food pantries that worked with their local scouting units. Last but not least, thank you to those households that took the time to read the flyers and make a donation; no matter how small or large it was, your donation means food for someone that might not have it otherwise.
On a personal note I have been working with Scouts for over 17 years and every year it makes me so proud so see that we still do have youth and families in our community that step up to help out those in need. A young Scout once said to me that he felt really good about collecting food because he knew a family that really needed it and that his friend had at times gone with a meal because they had no food. To hear that from a young boy, makes you really stop and think — that no one, especially the children, should go without food. I was so proud of that young Scout. He looked forward every year to going out and putting up flyers and collecting food. He said “ it was for the kids, kids like me.” So now that young boy has grown up and comes back to help out when he can. That to me proves that all our efforts as scouting units working together, and the community joining in doing their part with donations, make us a community that cares about our neighbors. In case I missed anyone, yhank you all for whatever part you took in the Scouting for Food event this year and we hope that you will continue to help for years to come. If you are interested in having your son/daughter join Boy Scouts contact the Longhouse Council at (315) 463-0201 for further information.